Academic Resilience in South African Engineering Students: A Deep Dive

South African universities are facing a high attrition rate in engineering courses, with half of the students not completing their studies. Curwyn Mapaling, a senior lecturer and clinical psychologist with a specialization in higher education well-being, undertook a study to understand the factors contributing to academic resilience among engineering students.

A Deep Dive into the Key Factors

The study, which encompassed interviews with final-year engineering students, lecturers, support staff, and the deployment of psychometric instruments, unveiled six crucial themes. These themes include personal character strengths and well-being, enabling versus constraining factors, relational and socio-ecological support, the transition to university, a sense of belonging and social connection, and access to assistance and resources.

Pivotal Findings

The research underscored the significance of internal qualities such as hope and perseverance, the necessity for tailored support systems, the importance of orientation programs, the role of social connections, and the imperative of addressing basic needs such as food. The findings aim to guide institutions in developing strategies to support students and enhance their resilience, particularly in challenging courses like engineering.

Looking Ahead

The introduction of the Bachelor of Engineering Technology (BEngTech) degree in 2017, which is more academically focused and designed to align with global standards, may increase the academic challenges for students. However, it also points to the urgent need for institutions to focus on bolstering academic resilience among their students, especially those pursuing demanding courses like engineering.