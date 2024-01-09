en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Academic Resilience in South African Engineering Students: A Deep Dive

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:38 am EST
Academic Resilience in South African Engineering Students: A Deep Dive

South African universities are facing a high attrition rate in engineering courses, with half of the students not completing their studies. Curwyn Mapaling, a senior lecturer and clinical psychologist with a specialization in higher education well-being, undertook a study to understand the factors contributing to academic resilience among engineering students.

A Deep Dive into the Key Factors

The study, which encompassed interviews with final-year engineering students, lecturers, support staff, and the deployment of psychometric instruments, unveiled six crucial themes. These themes include personal character strengths and well-being, enabling versus constraining factors, relational and socio-ecological support, the transition to university, a sense of belonging and social connection, and access to assistance and resources.

Pivotal Findings

The research underscored the significance of internal qualities such as hope and perseverance, the necessity for tailored support systems, the importance of orientation programs, the role of social connections, and the imperative of addressing basic needs such as food. The findings aim to guide institutions in developing strategies to support students and enhance their resilience, particularly in challenging courses like engineering.

Looking Ahead

The introduction of the Bachelor of Engineering Technology (BEngTech) degree in 2017, which is more academically focused and designed to align with global standards, may increase the academic challenges for students. However, it also points to the urgent need for institutions to focus on bolstering academic resilience among their students, especially those pursuing demanding courses like engineering.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
7 seconds ago
New Yorkers Urged to Prepare as Severe Winter Storm Approaches
As New York braces for a severe winter storm, residents are being strongly advised to take necessary precautions. The New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) are pre-staging approximately 1,300 line workers and 200 tree crews across the state, in anticipation of strong wind gusts, rain, and snow.
New Yorkers Urged to Prepare as Severe Winter Storm Approaches
Jessica Alba Talks Family Therapy: A Journey Towards Better Communication
55 mins ago
Jessica Alba Talks Family Therapy: A Journey Towards Better Communication
Rise in School Violence Prompts Concerns Over New Suspension Policy Effectiveness
1 hour ago
Rise in School Violence Prompts Concerns Over New Suspension Policy Effectiveness
Pokemon Company Shuts Down Pokemon TV; Points Fans to Other Streaming Platforms
8 mins ago
Pokemon Company Shuts Down Pokemon TV; Points Fans to Other Streaming Platforms
Kaley Cuoco Confronts Parenting Judgments on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
15 mins ago
Kaley Cuoco Confronts Parenting Judgments on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Shanna Moakler Accuses Travis Barker and Kardashians of Straining Familial Relationships
49 mins ago
Shanna Moakler Accuses Travis Barker and Kardashians of Straining Familial Relationships
Latest Headlines
World News
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
21 seconds
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season
47 seconds
Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden's Speech at Mother Emanuel
2 mins
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden's Speech at Mother Emanuel
Trump's Attorney Asserts Radical Presidential Immunity Claim at Appeal Hearing
2 mins
Trump's Attorney Asserts Radical Presidential Immunity Claim at Appeal Hearing
New Orleans' Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer
2 mins
New Orleans' Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
4 mins
The Northwest's Outdoor Lifestyle: An Orthopedic Perspective on Joint Health
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
5 mins
Toronto FC Welcomes Honduran Midfielder Deybi Flores in First Signing Under Herdman
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
5 mins
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
5 mins
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
24 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app