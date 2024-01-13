en English
BNN Newsroom

Academia-Originated Medicines More Likely to Provide Clinical Benefit, Study Reveals

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Academia-Originated Medicines More Likely to Provide Clinical Benefit, Study Reveals

A recent cross-sectional analysis of the origin and clinical benefits of medicines introduced in the French market from 2008 to 2018 has yielded intriguing insights. The study, which utilized multiple sources for review, revealed that a majority of these medicines, 464 out of 632 (73%), were developed by the commercial sector. Meanwhile, 168 (27%) were originated from academic settings or in collaboration with commercial enterprises.

Grading the Clinical Benefits

The study used grading systems from Prescrire and Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) to assign clinical benefits. The results were startling: a considerable percentage of medicines, regardless of their origin, were graded as having no added clinical benefit. According to Prescrire’s grading system, 77.6% of industry-originated medicines and 64.3% of academia-originated medicines were of no added benefit. HAS graded 71.3% and 61.9% of industry and academia-originated medicines respectively in the same category.

Academic Sector Outperforms in Added Benefit

However, the study found that medicines originating from the academic sector were more likely to be graded as having some added benefit. Prescrire and HAS graded 33.9% and 30.4% of academia-originated medicines as such, respectively. This is in contrast to 21.1% and 26.1% of medicines from the commercial sector that were graded as having some added benefit.

Substantial Added Benefit in Academia-Originated Medicines

When it comes to substantial added benefit, medicines from academia outperformed those from the industry. According to HAS grading, 7.7% of medicines from academia had a substantial added benefit, as compared to just 2.6% in the industry. Yet, Prescrire grading did not reflect a similar trend. This finding underscores the pivotal role academic institutions play in the development of clinically beneficial medicines.

The study concludes that while the majority of new medicines in France were developed by the commercial sector, those from academia were more likely to provide clinical benefit. This underlines the importance of fostering a strong relationship between academia and the healthcare industry to ensure the development and introduction of more beneficial medicines in the market.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

