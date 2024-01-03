en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Abu Dhabi Launches Innovative Automatic Disbursement System for Alimony Payments

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Abu Dhabi Launches Innovative Automatic Disbursement System for Alimony Payments

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has introduced an automatic disbursement system for alimony payments, marking a groundbreaking shift in the handling of personal status cases.

The system, a first in the region, assigns a virtual bank account to each executive file. It allows for the swift deposit of alimony by the debtor and automatic disbursement to the creditor, eliminating the need for manual processing or accounting documents.

Innovative Approach to Alimony Payments

The innovative system is a part of Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation goals, as envisioned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. By reducing transaction times from days to mere minutes and excluding human intervention, the system enhances the efficiency of the judicial system.

Even in cases where transactions are returned, the system operates without human intervention. The move towards an automated process marks a significant step in the modernization of procedures within the judicial system of Abu Dhabi.

Collaboration for a Competitive Edge

Developed in collaboration with strategic partners, the system aligns with the Judicial Department’s strategic plan to deliver advanced, AI-enhanced services. It is a testament to the department’s commitment to improving Abu Dhabi’s competitive position on a global scale.

Service Activation and Accessibility

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector, detailed the service activation mechanism. Creditors can update their bank details using the department’s platforms, and deposits can be made through various channels, including bank branches and online banking. The system also allows updates to creditors’ international bank accounts and accepts deposits via different channels, further enhancing its accessibility and ease of use.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Artisan Real Estate to Transform Historic Edinburgh Brewery into a Sustainable Housing Development

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Hawai'i County Ushers in 2024 with Administrative Changes and New Plans

By Muthana Al-Najjar

January 2024 Pokemon GO Challenge: Strategies to Defeat Giovanni's Shadow Pokemon

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia's Government Proceeds with Padu Registration Amid Security Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Record-Breaking Property Sale Highlights Current Real Estate Trends ...
@BNN Newsroom · 34 mins
Record-Breaking Property Sale Highlights Current Real Estate Trends ...
heart comment 0
Cebu City Gears Up for Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Cebu City Gears Up for Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival 2024
Record-Breaking $40M Property Sale Signals High Value of Real Estate in Suburb

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Record-Breaking $40M Property Sale Signals High Value of Real Estate in Suburb
Karnataka Tribals Receive Aadhaar Cards: A Step Towards Inclusivity

By BNN Correspondents

Karnataka Tribals Receive Aadhaar Cards: A Step Towards Inclusivity
Katherine Ryan Critiques Disneyland Paris and Mum-Shamers Alike

By Wojciech Zylm

Katherine Ryan Critiques Disneyland Paris and Mum-Shamers Alike
Latest Headlines
World News
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
39 seconds
Sydney's New Year's Test: A Clash Under Clouded Skies
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
2 mins
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
2 mins
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
2 mins
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
3 mins
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
3 mins
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
3 mins
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
3 mins
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
3 mins
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
22 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
27 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
57 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app