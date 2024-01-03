Abu Dhabi Launches Innovative Automatic Disbursement System for Alimony Payments

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has introduced an automatic disbursement system for alimony payments, marking a groundbreaking shift in the handling of personal status cases.

The system, a first in the region, assigns a virtual bank account to each executive file. It allows for the swift deposit of alimony by the debtor and automatic disbursement to the creditor, eliminating the need for manual processing or accounting documents.

Innovative Approach to Alimony Payments

The innovative system is a part of Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation goals, as envisioned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. By reducing transaction times from days to mere minutes and excluding human intervention, the system enhances the efficiency of the judicial system.

Even in cases where transactions are returned, the system operates without human intervention. The move towards an automated process marks a significant step in the modernization of procedures within the judicial system of Abu Dhabi.

Collaboration for a Competitive Edge

Developed in collaboration with strategic partners, the system aligns with the Judicial Department’s strategic plan to deliver advanced, AI-enhanced services. It is a testament to the department’s commitment to improving Abu Dhabi’s competitive position on a global scale.

Service Activation and Accessibility

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector, detailed the service activation mechanism. Creditors can update their bank details using the department’s platforms, and deposits can be made through various channels, including bank branches and online banking. The system also allows updates to creditors’ international bank accounts and accepts deposits via different channels, further enhancing its accessibility and ease of use.