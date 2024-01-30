ABN AMRO and EIB Secure €500M Financing to Bolster Dutch Businesses

In a significant move to bolster Dutch businesses, ABN AMRO Bank has teamed up with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to secure 250 million euros in financing. This venture aims to provide competitive loans and leases, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society. The EIB's funding, coupled with an equal contribution by ABN AMRO, makes a total of 500 million euros available to the market.

Revitalizing the Dutch Economy

This partnership, the fifth of its kind between the two institutions, targets new investments that meet the EIB's stringent sustainability criteria. Each investment project can receive up to 12.5 million euros, subject to certain conditions. The EIB's loans are characterized by more favorable terms than typical loans, resulting in a direct discount on headline interest rates for businesses.

Unleashing Sustainable Investments

While ABN AMRO's lending policy remains consistent with previous practices, this collaboration underscores the bank's commitment to sustainability. Fred Bos, Head of Commercial Clients at ABN AMRO, expressed enthusiasm for offering EIB financing once again, signifying the bank's dedication to supporting Dutch SMEs. The initiative resonates with the global emphasis on sustainable investments and the transition to a greener economy.

A Testament to Long-Standing Partnership

EIB's Vice-President, Kris Peeters, emphasized the crucial role of SMEs in meeting sustainability requirements. He also appreciated the long-standing partnership with ABN AMRO, highlighting the EIB's focus to support SMEs in the European Union's 27 Member States. The EIB, serving as the lending arm for the EU, continues to prioritize SMEs in its policies.

As this joint venture between ABN AMRO and the EIB unfolds, it promises to bring about a transformative change in the Dutch business landscape, particularly for SMEs. By facilitating sustainable investments and offering competitive loans, this initiative presents a significant leap towards a sustainable society in the Netherlands.