Abandoned Lighting Hub to Illuminate City with Affordable Housing

In a significant stride towards addressing the housing crisis, the city has unveiled plans to repurpose an erstwhile lighting manufacturing hub at 10 Liberty Street into a 150-unit affordable housing complex. The site, which once pulsed with the activities of Electrix Illumination, has remained a deserted locale for years, casting a shadow of redundancy over a city struggling with soaring rent prices and limited affordable housing opportunities.

Revitalizing the Abandoned with Affordable Housing

The redevelopment project is spearheaded by LMDX, which aims to breathe new life into the abandoned property by offering apartments at below-market rates. The primary recipients of this initiative are households earning 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), a demographic that has often found itself caught in the crossfire of housing shortages and escalating market rates.

State Grant Bolsters Redevelopment Plans

In a significant boost to the development plan, the state Department of Economic and Community Development has conferred a grant of $995,600. This brownfield grant will be allocated towards the demolition of the current structure and environmental cleanup, laying the groundwork for the affordable housing complex. With the Board of Alders Community Development Committee's preliminary approval to accept the grant, the proposal will next be reviewed by the full Board of Alders.

Community Embraces the Initiative

Despite its promising prospects, the redevelopment project will not house retail businesses on the ground floor. Instead, it will focus on offering resident amenities, creating a conducive environment for its future occupants. Expected to be completed in two years following the demolition, the project has garnered support from community members, who have expressed the dire need for affordable housing. Among these voices is Shawn, a local resident, who emphasized the urgent need to address high rents and the lack of affordable living options.

In a landscape where city officials have recently inaugurated a 'health and wellness' center as part of a broader approach to wellness, the conversion of the former lighting manufacturing hub stands as a testament to the city's commitment to addressing affordable housing, marking a new chapter in its urban development narrative.