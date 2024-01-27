Abandoned Dog Brownie's Fight for Survival and Recovery

In the bustling city of Tondo, Manila, a story of survival and resilience unfolds. An abandoned dog named Brownie, shunned to an unforgiving parking lot, is now on a promising path to recovery, courtesy of the rescue group Loved by the Gapz.

A Tale of Survival

Brownie's condition, when found, was far from appealing. A severe necrotizing wound plagued his private area, a harsh testimony to the neglect he had suffered. A medical evaluation was urgently undertaken. The tests, although negative for the distemper virus, revealed a more ominous diagnosis. Brownie had tested positive for ehrlichia - a blood parasite that bears an uncanny resemblance to dengue in humans. A further examination uncovered kidney and liver problems, along with alarmingly low platelet counts.

Improving Health Conditions

Despite these grim health issues, Brownie's condition is showing signs of improvement under dedicated veterinary care. Dr. Judy Ann Sobrepea, overseeing his treatment, noted that Brownie is now stable, eating well, and responding positively to medication - a beacon of hope amidst the despair.

Responsible Pet Ownership

The dog's previous owner, burdened by financial constraints, had decided to abandon Brownie, and now wishes to reclaim him. The rescue group, however, has advised against this, suggesting that Brownie deserves a home that can afford his ongoing medical treatment. Loved by the Gapz has used this incident to highlight the importance of responsible pet ownership. The group advocates for seeking assistance from rescue organizations when in difficulty rather than abandoning pets, and actively promotes neutering or spaying as a responsible practice. The group is currently seeking donations to support Brownie and other dogs in their care, providing bank account details for generous souls who wish to contribute.