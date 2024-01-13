en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

AAWireless 2 Revealed at CES 2024: An Upgrade in Android Auto Technology

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
AAWireless 2 Revealed at CES 2024: An Upgrade in Android Auto Technology

As the curtains fell on CES 2024, the tech world buzzed with anticipation for the latest edition of the AAWireless 2, the game-changing wireless Android Auto adapter. This iteration showcased significant refinements from its original version, promising to bring wireless Android Auto to a broader range of vehicles.

Aesthetic and Functional Improvements

The AAWireless 2 has been redesigned with a smaller footprint, a narrower design, and curved sides, enhancing its aesthetic appeal when mounted in view. A notable addition is the inclusion of a USB-C port, allowing for flexible positioning within the car. Unlike its predecessor, AAWireless 2 now boasts a physical button. This new feature makes pairing and device-switching an effortless process, addressing a common grievance with the first-generation model and competing adapters such as the Motorola MA1.

Internal Upgrades and Compatibility

Internally, the changes remain minimal. The device comes equipped with a new processor that pledges to maintain high performance levels. The AAWireless 2 continues to offer the same functionalities through its accompanying app. In a surprising move, it plans to extend its support to CarPlay in beta, in addition to Android Auto, further expanding its usability.

Availability and Pricing

The AAWireless 2 is set to hit the market later this year. Meanwhile, the current model remains available for purchase at $69.99, with the promise of continued updates. The tech community eagerly awaits this new fusion of aesthetics, functionality, and performance.

Moreover, the article briefly mentions Ben, a Senior Editor for 9to5Google. He recommends the Galaxy Watch 5 for Android users, particularly those with Samsung phones. He personally vouches for the Google Pixel Watch, underscoring the variety of options that tech enthusiasts can choose from.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
55 seconds ago
User Experience Highlights Superiority of Samsung's QN90C Neo QLED TV Over Older Crystal 4K Model
In a strategic move that resonated with tech enthusiasts and home entertainment aficionados, Samsung announced at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) a significant price reduction for its 2023 TV models. The initiative, according to Samsung, was aimed at enabling users to upgrade their TVs affordably. One such upgrade, from a 50-inch Crystal 4K model
User Experience Highlights Superiority of Samsung's QN90C Neo QLED TV Over Older Crystal 4K Model
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Renewable Energy: The Rise of Efficient Solar Technology
2 hours ago
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Renewable Energy: The Rise of Efficient Solar Technology
Ridgefield Lions Club Welcomes New Members, Continues Community Service Efforts
2 hours ago
Ridgefield Lions Club Welcomes New Members, Continues Community Service Efforts
Zambian President Appeals for Planned Migration and Rural Investment
48 mins ago
Zambian President Appeals for Planned Migration and Rural Investment
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
1 hour ago
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Archbishop Scicluna's Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta's Parishes
2 hours ago
Archbishop Scicluna's Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta's Parishes
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
1 min
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
2 mins
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
2 mins
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
2 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
2 mins
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
3 mins
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
3 mins
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
3 mins
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app