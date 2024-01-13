AAWireless 2 Revealed at CES 2024: An Upgrade in Android Auto Technology

As the curtains fell on CES 2024, the tech world buzzed with anticipation for the latest edition of the AAWireless 2, the game-changing wireless Android Auto adapter. This iteration showcased significant refinements from its original version, promising to bring wireless Android Auto to a broader range of vehicles.

Aesthetic and Functional Improvements

The AAWireless 2 has been redesigned with a smaller footprint, a narrower design, and curved sides, enhancing its aesthetic appeal when mounted in view. A notable addition is the inclusion of a USB-C port, allowing for flexible positioning within the car. Unlike its predecessor, AAWireless 2 now boasts a physical button. This new feature makes pairing and device-switching an effortless process, addressing a common grievance with the first-generation model and competing adapters such as the Motorola MA1.

Internal Upgrades and Compatibility

Internally, the changes remain minimal. The device comes equipped with a new processor that pledges to maintain high performance levels. The AAWireless 2 continues to offer the same functionalities through its accompanying app. In a surprising move, it plans to extend its support to CarPlay in beta, in addition to Android Auto, further expanding its usability.

Availability and Pricing

The AAWireless 2 is set to hit the market later this year. Meanwhile, the current model remains available for purchase at $69.99, with the promise of continued updates. The tech community eagerly awaits this new fusion of aesthetics, functionality, and performance.

