AAWireless 2 Revealed at CES 2024: An Upgrade in Android Auto Technology
As the curtains fell on CES 2024, the tech world buzzed with anticipation for the latest edition of the AAWireless 2, the game-changing wireless Android Auto adapter. This iteration showcased significant refinements from its original version, promising to bring wireless Android Auto to a broader range of vehicles.
Aesthetic and Functional Improvements
The AAWireless 2 has been redesigned with a smaller footprint, a narrower design, and curved sides, enhancing its aesthetic appeal when mounted in view. A notable addition is the inclusion of a USB-C port, allowing for flexible positioning within the car. Unlike its predecessor, AAWireless 2 now boasts a physical button. This new feature makes pairing and device-switching an effortless process, addressing a common grievance with the first-generation model and competing adapters such as the Motorola MA1.
Internal Upgrades and Compatibility
Internally, the changes remain minimal. The device comes equipped with a new processor that pledges to maintain high performance levels. The AAWireless 2 continues to offer the same functionalities through its accompanying app. In a surprising move, it plans to extend its support to CarPlay in beta, in addition to Android Auto, further expanding its usability.
Availability and Pricing
The AAWireless 2 is set to hit the market later this year. Meanwhile, the current model remains available for purchase at $69.99, with the promise of continued updates. The tech community eagerly awaits this new fusion of aesthetics, functionality, and performance.
