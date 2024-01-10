en English
BNN Newsroom

AARP Survey: 62% of Older Adults Have Not Sought Professional Help for Retirement Planning

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
AARP Survey: 62% of Older Adults Have Not Sought Professional Help for Retirement Planning

A recent AARP survey has shed light on a concerning trend in retirement planning—or the lack thereof—among adults aged 50 and over. The study found that a staggering 62% of this demographic have not sought professional help for retirement planning. The reasons for this are varied but largely center around personal financial management preferences, insufficient retirement savings, and affordability issues when it comes to hiring a financial professional.

Independent Financial Planning Takes Precedence

The preference for managing financial planning independently or with a spouse was cited by 41% of respondents, pointing to a trend of self-reliance in personal finance. However, this approach may overlook key aspects of retirement planning that financial professionals are equipped to handle.

Insufficient Savings and Affordability Issues

A lack of substantial retirement savings was another significant issue, with 35% of respondents citing this as a reason for not seeking professional help. Meanwhile, 30% of respondents said they couldn’t afford a financial professional. This further compounds the problem, as those with limited savings may benefit most from professional advice.

The Reality of Retirement Age and Savings

According to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, the median expected retirement age for this group is 67. However, the reality is that 56% of retirees retire earlier than planned. Only 37% retire on time, and a mere 7% retire later. For Generation X, especially those nearing retirement, the issue of inadequate savings is particularly pressing. The median household in this group has only $40,000 saved for retirement, and many lower-income individuals lack access to workplace retirement plans.

Improving Financial Literacy and Access to Professional Help

Dan Doonan, executive director of the National Institute on Retirement Security, suggests improving financial literacy as a means to enhance retirement savings. He emphasizes that many people may not comprehend the income their savings will provide. For instance, $100,000 in savings translates to an estimated $4,000 in annual income based on a 4% withdrawal rule. The structure of the financial industry often favors wealthier clients, discouraging those with less substantial assets from seeking help. Daphne Jordan, a certified financial planner and board chair at NAPFA, however, encourages everyone to have a financial plan, noting the availability of planners who offer services at hourly or flat rates. She also stresses the importance of seeking professionals with certified financial planner designations. NAPFA-affiliated advisors, for example, operate on a fee-only basis and do not earn commissions or sell financial products. Tools from NAPFA, the CFP Board, or the XY Planning Network can assist in finding suitable financial advisors, with further validation available from the SEC and FINRA websites.

BNN Correspondents
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

BNN Newsroom

