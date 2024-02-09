Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Star in the Revival of 'Sweeney Todd' on Broadway

Award-winning actors Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster have taken the helm of the Tony-nominated revival of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York. The production, which commenced performances on February 26, 2023, and officially opened on March 26, 2023, now features the duo in a limited 12-week engagement that started on February 9, 2024, and is set to conclude on May 5, 2024.

Advertisment

A Dark Tale Resurfaces on Broadway

This revival of 'Sweeney Todd' is notable for being the first time since 1980 that Broadway audiences can hear Stephen Sondheim's original score performed with Jonathan Tunick's 26-player orchestration, as it was in the original production. Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, known for his work on 'Hamilton,' the musical is a dark thriller about a vengeful barber, Sweeney Todd, who, upon his return to London, partners with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett. Together, they embark on a murderous spree, targeting the customers of Fleet Street and turning them into the filling for Mrs. Lovett's pies.

Stellar Cast Takes Over Fleet Street

Advertisment

Tveit, a Tony Award winner, and Foster, a two-time Tony Award winner, have replaced Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford for this limited engagement. The production also features Ruthie Ann Miles, Daniel Yearwood, and Maria Bilbao. The star-studded cast and full 26-piece orchestration by Jonathan Tunick have already received critical acclaim.

A Tale of Vengeance and Revenge

Based on the Christopher Bond play, 'Sweeney Todd' centers around a barber seeking revenge. The revival also features choreography by Steven Hoggett, scenic design by Mimi Lien, and costume design by Emilio Sosa. With Tveit and Foster's commanding performances, this iteration of 'Sweeney Todd' promises to deliver a thrilling and chilling experience for audiences.

As the curtains rise on this new chapter of 'Sweeney Todd,' the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre buzzes with anticipation. Tveit and Foster, under the direction of Kail, are set to redefine the iconic roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, taking audiences on a dark journey through the streets of London.

The limited engagement of this Tony-nominated revival provides a unique opportunity for theatre-goers to witness the original score performed as intended, accompanied by a talented cast and crew. As the tale of vengeance and revenge unfolds on stage, the human elements of ambition, despair, and hope resonate, leaving audiences with a profound and lasting impression.