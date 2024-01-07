en English
BNN Newsroom

A Week’s Worth of Real Estate Transactions in Hampshire County: A Detailed Report

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
A Week's Worth of Real Estate Transactions in Hampshire County: A Detailed Report

A detailed analysis of real estate transactions in Hampshire County from December 31 to January 6 illuminates a bustling housing market, with 60 property sales recorded in total. Diverse in both their nature and value, the sales paint a vivid picture of the dynamic Hampshire real estate landscape.

Amherst: The Hub of Activity

Amherst emerged as a high activity zone, with the median sale being a 1,310-square-foot residence on Amity Place, which changed hands for $399,900. Other noteworthy transactions include the property at 95 Pulpit Hill Road selling for $450,000, boasting 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and the one at 18 North Prospect Street fetching a remarkable $700,000, with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Belchertown and Easthampton: Consistent Performers

Belchertown saw a flurry of sales, including the home at 441 State Street selling for an affordable $185,000 with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, while a more luxurious property at 404 State Street garnered $650,000, offering 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Easthampton maintained pace with transactions such as the $250,000 sale of 10 Beyer Drive, equipped with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and the pricier sale of 22 Ashley Circle at $655,000, featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Northampton: From Modest to High-End Sales

In Northampton, property sales ranged from the more modest 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom property at 23 Randolph Place for $281,000, to the high-end 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home at 52 Olive Street, which fetched a handsome $744,000. Other towns like South Hadley, Southampton, West Hatfield, Westhampton, and Worthington also recorded transactions, demonstrating that the real estate activity extends beyond the major towns.

Prices in these towns varied significantly, from a 2-bedroom home at 41 West Summit Street in South Hadley selling for $179,500 to an 8-bedroom home at 6 Grant Street in South Hadley, commanding a price of $575,000. The highest transaction in this group was a 3-bedroom home at 187 Pantry Road in West Hatfield, which was purchased for $527,000.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

