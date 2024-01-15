en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:02 pm EST
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

The financial arena is buzzing with an influx of investment opportunities as the week commences on January 15. Investors’ radars are lighting up with five Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) set to open for subscription. Companies such as Jyoti CNC Automation, Medi Assist Healthcare, EPACK Durable, and Nova AgriTech are amongst those making their foray into the public market, offering a plethora of choices for investors.

Details of the IPOs

Medi Assist Healthcare’s IPO, with a price band fixed at Rs 397-418 apiece, is set to open on Monday. The company finds itself among the top 10 things for investors to know before subscribing this week. Alongside Medi Assist Healthcare, two SME issues are also due to open, offering a wider spectrum of investment options. Meanwhile, the Maxposure IPO, which aims to raise around ₹20.26 crores, started its subscription on January 15, 2024, and will close on January 17, 2024. The retail quota stands at 35%, QIB at 50%, and NII at 15%, with the price band fixed at ₹31 to ₹33 per equity share. Maxposure is a diverse new-age media and entertainment company specializing in inflight entertainment, content marketing, technology, and advertising.

More Companies Joining the IPO Bandwagon

Four companies, together worth a massive Rs 1,280.7 crore, are primed to launch their IPOs in the week starting January 15, 2024. Medi Assist Healthcare and Maxposure’s IPOs open on January 15, followed by Konstelec Engineers and Addictive Learning Technology on January 19, 2024. With a price band of Rs 397-418 per share, Medi Assist Healthcare’s IPO will close on January 17, 2024, and is slated for listing on January 22, 2024. Similarly, Konstelec Engineers IPO, with a price band of Rs 66-70 per share, is set to close on January 22, 2024, and is expected to list on January 25, 2024. Addictive Learning Technology’s IPO is priced between Rs 130-140 per share, with a closing date of January 23, 2024 and a potential listing date of January 29, 2024.

Other Noteworthy Developments

Simultaneously, in the political arena, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has initiated its 54th Annual Meeting in Davos, with top political leaders in attendance. Milind Deora, a veteran politician, has made a significant shift by joining the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after resigning from the Congress party. In the technology sector, advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are revolutionizing art and filmmaking, with creative professionals like Prateek Arora sharing AI-generated visual designs. The automotive industry is embracing sustainability with Uber launching EV auto rickshaw services in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram temple consecration. The Australian Open, the highest attended Grand Slam event, is set to attract tennis enthusiasts from around the globe, with a variety of activities to enjoy in Melbourne beyond the tournament. Lastly, in the corporate earnings realm, HCL Tech’s Q3 results have surpassed estimates, drawing attention to the company’s performance.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Tata Consumer Products Receives Overweight Call from Morgan Stanley
Financial titan, Morgan Stanley, has given an overweight call on Tata Consumer Products Limited (Tata Cons), signalling an optimistic outlook on the company’s stock. The institution anticipates an increase in the share of emerging high-growth businesses within Tata Cons’ domestic portfolio, reaching 33% by the financial year 2026. This projection implies an impressive growth trajectory
Tata Consumer Products Receives Overweight Call from Morgan Stanley
Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win
1 hour ago
Maryland Man’s Unique Lottery Strategy Leads to $50,000 Jackpot Win
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ
2 hours ago
Pastor Jon Bell Shares Insights on Following Jesus Christ
Political Conflict Intensifies in Puntland, Somalia: Danab Forces Seize Strategic Point
2 seconds ago
Political Conflict Intensifies in Puntland, Somalia: Danab Forces Seize Strategic Point
The Ethical Dilemma of Advertising to Children: Exploring the Debate
4 mins ago
The Ethical Dilemma of Advertising to Children: Exploring the Debate
2024 X Corp Embraces Digital Transformation with the Launch of eNation
1 hour ago
2024 X Corp Embraces Digital Transformation with the Launch of eNation
Latest Headlines
World News
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
1 min
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
3 mins
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
5 mins
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
6 mins
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed
6 mins
Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
8 mins
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
Electoral Reform Coalition Facilitates Public Discussion on Democratic Improvement
10 mins
Electoral Reform Coalition Facilitates Public Discussion on Democratic Improvement
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
11 mins
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
12 mins
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
16 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app