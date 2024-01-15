A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

The financial arena is buzzing with an influx of investment opportunities as the week commences on January 15. Investors’ radars are lighting up with five Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) set to open for subscription. Companies such as Jyoti CNC Automation, Medi Assist Healthcare, EPACK Durable, and Nova AgriTech are amongst those making their foray into the public market, offering a plethora of choices for investors.

Details of the IPOs

Medi Assist Healthcare’s IPO, with a price band fixed at Rs 397-418 apiece, is set to open on Monday. The company finds itself among the top 10 things for investors to know before subscribing this week. Alongside Medi Assist Healthcare, two SME issues are also due to open, offering a wider spectrum of investment options. Meanwhile, the Maxposure IPO, which aims to raise around ₹20.26 crores, started its subscription on January 15, 2024, and will close on January 17, 2024. The retail quota stands at 35%, QIB at 50%, and NII at 15%, with the price band fixed at ₹31 to ₹33 per equity share. Maxposure is a diverse new-age media and entertainment company specializing in inflight entertainment, content marketing, technology, and advertising.

More Companies Joining the IPO Bandwagon

Four companies, together worth a massive Rs 1,280.7 crore, are primed to launch their IPOs in the week starting January 15, 2024. Medi Assist Healthcare and Maxposure’s IPOs open on January 15, followed by Konstelec Engineers and Addictive Learning Technology on January 19, 2024. With a price band of Rs 397-418 per share, Medi Assist Healthcare’s IPO will close on January 17, 2024, and is slated for listing on January 22, 2024. Similarly, Konstelec Engineers IPO, with a price band of Rs 66-70 per share, is set to close on January 22, 2024, and is expected to list on January 25, 2024. Addictive Learning Technology’s IPO is priced between Rs 130-140 per share, with a closing date of January 23, 2024 and a potential listing date of January 29, 2024.

Other Noteworthy Developments

