A Week of Home Transfers in Madison County: Family Transfers and Sales

Madison County has witnessed a flurry of real estate activity between January 13 and January 19, recording 12 home transfer transactions. The transactions reveal a trend of both family transfers and sales, offering a snapshot of the current property values and the prevalence of intra-family home transfers in this area.

Notable Transactions

One of the highlight transactions during this period includes a 2,817-square-foot home on Poolville Road in Hamilton. This property was sold for $180,000, marking the median sale in terms of both size and price for the given period. This transaction showcases the market's middle ground, representing the average homeowner's experience in the county.

Family Transfers

Several transactions during this period were witnessed between family members, indicating possible estate planning or internal family arrangements. These transfers involved properties of various sizes, ranging from 450 to 3,489 square feet, with prices per square foot fluctuating between $36 and $278. These family transfers underscore the prevalence of intergenerational wealth transfer in the form of real estate within Madison County.

Significant Family Transfer

The most expensive transfer involved a 3,249-square-foot home on Holmes Road in Cazenovia, which was passed down within the family for $815,000. Another notable family transfer included a 3,489-square-foot residence on Erieville Road in Nelson that sold for $584,500. These transfers highlight the high value attached to family homes, underlining the importance of home ownership in wealth accumulation and preservation.

The smallest transaction recorded was a 500-square-foot property on Lord Road in Nelson, transferred for a sum of $40,000. This transaction, despite its relatively small size, reveals the spectrum of property values within the county, from modest homes to sprawling estates.

The reported transactions provide an in-depth perspective on real estate activity within a specific time frame in Madison County, offering potential buyers and sellers valuable insights into the local property market trends and available properties.