en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:22 am EST
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy

In the recent clash between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs, a second 6-5 overtime victory for the season was scored by the Blue Jackets. Rookie Adam Fantilli emerged as a key player, scoring a tying goal and displaying an impressive performance throughout the game. This high-stake game not only showcased entertainment but also heightened the rivalry between the two hockey giants.

The Bruins’ Triumph Over The Devils

In another noteworthy game, the Boston Bruins claimed a decisive 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins turned the tide in the second period by scoring four consecutive goals. David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk each contributed two goals, while Linus Ullmark defended the Bruins’ cage with 31 saves. On the other hand, the Devils’ side saw goals from Nico Hischier and Luke Hughes. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery lauded the team’s response and identity. However, the game was not without its share of setbacks for the Bruins, as defenseman Charlie McAvoy exited the game due to an apparent lower-body injury.

Hockey Canada Announces Coaching Staff

Meanwhile, Hockey Canada has unveiled the coaching staff for Canada’s National Junior Team for the forthcoming 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Dennis Williams of Everett WHL is set to lead the team as the head coach. The team of assistant coaches comprises Stéphane Julien, Brent Kisio, and Alan Letang, along with goaltending consultant Kelly Guard and video coach James Emery. This experienced crew has been instrumental to the recent successes of Hockey Canada’s national teams. The National Junior Team will gather at the Avenir Centre in Moncton for a four-day selection camp to finalize the roster ahead of the championship.

The Power Play Challenge

A coach’s decision to scratch David Kampf, despite his recent goals, reflected the tactical complexities of hockey. The loss was attributed to the opposing team’s formidable special teams, particularly their top-ranked power play and penalty kill. Despite this, the coach remained optimistic about his team’s five-on-five performance, which saw minimal defensive concessions. While the team created several scoring opportunities, they struggled to convert these chances into sufficient goals. Goaltender Martin Jones was lauded for keeping the game close. The coach dismissed any room for frustration, emphasizing the need for persistence and improvement. He acknowledged the challenge of back-to-back games against a strong opponent, pointing out the crucial role of special teams in deciding the outcome.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DCI Detectives Unearth Counterfeit Educational Material Operation in Nairobi

By Israel Ojoko

Australia's Housing Market of 2023: A Tale of Extremes

By Geeta Pillai

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Homeowner and Neolumina Lock Horns Over Smart Home Lighting Installation

By Waqas Arain

2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Righ ...
@BNN Newsroom · 23 seconds
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Righ ...
heart comment 0
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer

By Salman Khan

Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted

By BNN Correspondents

JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

By María Alejandra Trujillo

International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Latest Headlines
World News
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
1 min
Lulu Sun Considers Switching Sports Nationality to New Zealand: A Potential Game-Changer
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
2 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
2 mins
Daniel Quizon Takes the Lead in the Philippine National Chess Championships.
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
3 mins
Manchester United Loss Spurs Criticism; FPL Community Prepares for Player Departures
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
3 mins
Disputed Two-Point Conversion Ignites Debate on NFL Officiating
Nigeria's 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment
3 mins
Nigeria's 2023 General Elections: A Political Watershed Moment
Guardiola's Half-Time Pep Talk Ignites Manchester City to Victory
4 mins
Guardiola's Half-Time Pep Talk Ignites Manchester City to Victory
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
5 mins
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
2 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
7 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
8 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
17 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
6 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
13 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app