en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

A Violent Outbreak in Kabul and Other Global Updates

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
A Violent Outbreak in Kabul and Other Global Updates

Two fatalities and twelve injuries marked the horrific aftermath of a hand grenade explosion in the Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. The incident is the third deadly explosion in less than a week, reiterating the tense atmosphere currently gripping the city. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted the historically oppressed Shiite Hazara community.

Afghanistan’s Unending Struggle

The explosion occurred outside a commercial center in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, a predominantly Shiite Hazara neighbourhood. This alarming series of attacks in Kabul, despite the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, highlights the continued threat of armed violence in the country. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has called for heightened protection for the country’s minority Shiite community in the wake of these events.

Political Shifts in Bangladesh

Switching to political developments in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been ushered into her fourth consecutive five-year term. This follows the overwhelming victory of the Bangladesh Awami League in the 12th parliamentary elections held on January 7.

Aviation Incident in South Korea

In aviation news, a passenger plane belonging to T’way Air in South Korea encountered a bird strike that led to an engine fire. The incident took place as the Boeing 737-800 was preparing to land at the Incheon International Airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, averting a potential disaster.

Crisis in Papua New Guinea

On a final note, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister, James Marape, declared a 14-day state of emergency in the capital, Port Moresby. This announcement came in response to multiple instances of rioting and looting in the city. The declaration was made during a press conference held in the city, signaling the government’s intent to restore order and security.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 seconds ago
Calgary Stampede Art Show Calls for 2024 Submissions
In a bid to cultivate artistic diversity and celebrate western culture, the Calgary Stampede Art Show is inviting artists to submit their creations for its 2024 event. The festival, which has carved a niche for itself as a highly anticipated platform for artists, is set to take place six months from now. The Stampede Art
Calgary Stampede Art Show Calls for 2024 Submissions
Secret Tunnel Under Historic Brooklyn Synagogue Unearths Community Division
17 seconds ago
Secret Tunnel Under Historic Brooklyn Synagogue Unearths Community Division
US Announces New Sanctions Targeting Russian Ministry of Defense Assets and Personnel
32 seconds ago
US Announces New Sanctions Targeting Russian Ministry of Defense Assets and Personnel
2Fast Bot Turns $70,000 into $1.9 Million on Solana Network in Record Time
10 seconds ago
2Fast Bot Turns $70,000 into $1.9 Million on Solana Network in Record Time
Lawsuit Unveils Alleged Misconduct in UGA Football Recruiting Practices
14 seconds ago
Lawsuit Unveils Alleged Misconduct in UGA Football Recruiting Practices
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
15 seconds ago
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
13 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
13 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
13 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
14 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
14 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
14 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
14 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
16 mins
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
17 mins
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app