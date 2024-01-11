A Violent Outbreak in Kabul and Other Global Updates

Two fatalities and twelve injuries marked the horrific aftermath of a hand grenade explosion in the Dasht-i-Barchi area of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan. The incident is the third deadly explosion in less than a week, reiterating the tense atmosphere currently gripping the city. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted the historically oppressed Shiite Hazara community.

Afghanistan’s Unending Struggle

The explosion occurred outside a commercial center in the Dasht-e-Barchi area, a predominantly Shiite Hazara neighbourhood. This alarming series of attacks in Kabul, despite the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, highlights the continued threat of armed violence in the country. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has called for heightened protection for the country’s minority Shiite community in the wake of these events.

Political Shifts in Bangladesh

Switching to political developments in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been ushered into her fourth consecutive five-year term. This follows the overwhelming victory of the Bangladesh Awami League in the 12th parliamentary elections held on January 7.

Aviation Incident in South Korea

In aviation news, a passenger plane belonging to T’way Air in South Korea encountered a bird strike that led to an engine fire. The incident took place as the Boeing 737-800 was preparing to land at the Incheon International Airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, averting a potential disaster.

Crisis in Papua New Guinea

On a final note, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister, James Marape, declared a 14-day state of emergency in the capital, Port Moresby. This announcement came in response to multiple instances of rioting and looting in the city. The declaration was made during a press conference held in the city, signaling the government’s intent to restore order and security.