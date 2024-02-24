A Taste of Home: Owen's Farmshop Brings Local Fare and Family Heritage to Kirkby Stephen

On an unassuming road, a mile from the historic heart of Kirkby Stephen, a new beacon for local produce and community spirit flickered to life on April 1st. Owen's Farmshop, the brainchild of Jill and Robert Owen and their young son, Archie, represents more than just a business venture; it's the culmination of years of farming heritage and a bold step into the world of retail, nestled within the scenic bounds of Sandwath Farm. This family-run farm shop and deli, which has transformed a once-unused boarding kennel into a cornucopia of local delights, stands as a testament to the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of rural communities.

A Fresh Start on Familiar Ground

The journey of Owen's Farmshop from concept to reality is a story of transformation and dedication. The Owens, who took over Sandwich Farm in 2014, embarked on a mission last October to repurpose a dormant structure on their land into a vibrant marketplace. Their vision was clear: to create a shop that not only sells but celebrates locally sourced products, including the farm-reared beef, lamb, and pork that roam the fields surrounding the shop. With a meticulous labeling system, customers can easily identify the origin of their purchases, color-coded to indicate whether products are made on-site or sourced within a 10- or 25-mile radius. This attention to detail and commitment to local provenance underscores a growing movement towards sustainability and community-supported agriculture.

More Than Just a Shop

The opening weekend of Owen's Farmshop was an affair to remember, with guests greeted by the warmth of non-alcoholic prosecco and an array of food samples that showcased the quality and variety of the shop's offerings. Despite superficial comparisons to the Diddly Squat Farmshop, a phenomenon brought into the limelight by Clarkson's Farm, Jill Owen is quick to highlight the unique aspects of their venture. Features such as a hard-standing car park and the backing of the local parish council not only set Owen's Farmshop apart but also embed it deeper into the fabric of the Kirkby Stephen community. Beyond the shelves stocked with meats and produce, the shop serves as a showcase for local crafts, including prints produced by Rob's sister, further cementing its role as a hub for local talent and entrepreneurship.

A Commitment to Community and Sustainability

Jill and Robert Owen's roots in farming, combined with Jill's 17-year career in financial services, have equipped them with a unique set of skills and perspectives that are evident in the operation of the farm shop. Their venture is not just a business; it's a platform for education, engagement, and environmental stewardship. By emphasizing the sale of locally sourced products, Owen's Farmshop aligns itself with the From Farm to Fork movement, championing eco-sustainability and resilience in food systems.

This commitment to the local community and the learning curve involved in starting such a venture reflects a broader narrative of rural innovation and the potential for small-scale agriculture to contribute meaningfully to the sustainability and vibrancy of local economies.

In a world where the provenance of food is increasingly valued, Owen's Farmshop stands as a beacon of hope and a model for the future of rural retail. Its story is one of family, community, and the enduring power of the land—a narrative that continues to unfold with each customer who walks through its doors.