en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

A Tapestry of Traditions: Global New Year Celebrations Welcome 2024

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
A Tapestry of Traditions: Global New Year Celebrations Welcome 2024

As the clock struck midnight, the world ushered in 2024 with a dazzling display of unity and diversity. From the spectacle of fireworks over London’s iconic London Eye and Elizabeth Tower to the vibrant drone light show, the British capital was a beacon of celebration. Revelers, their vision framed by 2024 glasses, lined the River Thames, while the city’s traditional New Year’s Day Parade added to the festivities.

Global Tapestry of Traditions

Istanbul’s Istiklal Street glowed under the soft lights of Christmas decorations, and Tehran’s Saint Sarkis Armenian Church echoed the resonant prayers of the New Year’s Mass. In Kenya, Nairobi’s skyline was ablaze with fireworks, while Foshan in China danced to the rhythm of the traditional fire dragon dance. Beijing’s Shougang Industrial Park was alive with a countdown event and live performances, adding a modern twist to the celebrations.

Embracing Diversity in Celebration

In Ahmedabad, India, Christians released balloons into the sky, marking the beginning of a new chapter. The citizens of Madrid, Spain gathered in unity to usher in the new year, while in Kathmandu, Nepal, the Gurung community celebrated their new year festival, Tamu Lhosar, with traditional dances. The backdrop of fireworks against Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate and the Acropolis in Athens painted a mesmerizing picture of celebration and unity.

A New Dawn in 2024

From the youth and students gathered at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea to the intricate rangoli designs crafted in Hyderabad, India, every corner of the globe embraced the arrival of the new year in its unique way. Devotees in Sri Lanka offered prayers at Buddhist and Hindu temples, while New York City’s Times Square witnessed the traditional Ball drop. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai showcased an enchanting midnight light show, and Mainz, Germany, kick-started its carnival season with a New Year’s parade. As the world stepped into 2024, these celebrations beautifully reflected each region’s unique culture, embodying the shared human spirit of hope and joy.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

St Helier's £120 Million Housing and Tourism Project Receives Green Light

By Muhammad Jawad

Retirement Realities: How Five Retirees Navigate Life With Different Savings Levels

By Salman Khan

Meeting Underscores Parliaments' Vital Role in Democratic Governance and Reform

By Salman Khan

Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from 'Cyber Kidnapping' Scam in Utah ...
@BNN Newsroom · 53 mins
Chinese Exchange Student Rescued from 'Cyber Kidnapping' Scam in Utah ...
heart comment 0
Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail

By Nitish Verma

Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By Ayesha Mumtaz

PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu
Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations
For Sale: Waterfront Property with a Unique Condition – No Sleeping Allowed

By Mazhar Abbas

For Sale: Waterfront Property with a Unique Condition - No Sleeping Allowed
Latest Headlines
World News
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
1 min
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP
2 mins
NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
2 mins
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
3 mins
Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
5 mins
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic
6 mins
Coco Gauff Starts 2024 Season on a Winning Note at Auckland Tennis Classic
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
8 mins
Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections
ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl
8 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
10 mins
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
17 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app