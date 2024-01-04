A Fortnight of Community Engagement: Murfreesboro’s Event Lineup (Jan 4-16, 2024)

With the onset of the New Year, the city of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is abuzz with a plethora of events designed to engage and entertain its community members. From networking mixers to family-friendly activities, performing arts to community service events, the city’s event calendar is brimming with opportunities for every interest and age group.

A Melange of Community Activities

The Brew Business Mixer, to be held on January 4 at the Middle Ground Brewing Co., offers a platform for professionals to network and exchange ideas. Families can relish a cozy campfire experience at the Wilderness Station Campground on January 5, while postpartum moms get a chance to connect at the Postpartum Moms Meet & Greet by Milestone Chiropractic. The Murfreesboro Little Theatre, in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion, stages Tennessee Williams’ classic ‘The Glass Menagerie’ from January 5-14. Moreover, the young culinary enthusiasts can attend the Mama Mia Kids Class at The Curious Kitchen on January 6.

Thrilling Experiences and Creative Opportunities

The Polar Plunge event, set for January 6, dares participants to brave the cold waters in support of Special Olympics Tennessee athletes. The Smyrna’s Ice Skating Rink remains open until January 7 for winter fun. On January 7, the Adult Maker Club and Cripple Creek Cloggers offer creative and dance opportunities, respectively. The Rutherford Cable’s meeting on January 9 promises insightful career discussions, and Living Sent Murfreesboro hosts its monthly meeting on the same day.

Enriching Experiences and Commemorative Events

A Midweek Mini Retreat on January 9 and 10 provides a virtual space for women to get unstuck. On January 12, Riverdale High School’s Sports Hall of Fame will honor Coach Jerry Williams. The Center for the Arts stages the iconic ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ from January 12-28. Craft enthusiasts can engage with the Crafty Tween Teen Club on January 14, while Seasons of Murfreesboro Restaurant & Lounge hosts a Community Appreciation Event.

Author Rick Glaze is the featured speaker at the Rutherford County Historical Society meeting on January 15. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day March takes place on January 15, echoing the civil rights leader’s ideals. The Rutherford Arts Alliance Gathering is scheduled for January 16, concluding the eventful fortnight.

In a significant event, the NAACP’s Murfreesboro chapter is set to host its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Celebration on January 20, 2024, at the MTSU James Union Building. With the theme ‘The time is always right to do what’s right,’ the event includes a breakfast, a speech by guest speaker Roland Butler III, and inspiring music.