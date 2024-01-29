9th Annual Hollandstrong Fishing Derby: Honoring Memory, Raising Funds, and a 20-inch Catch

Marking its 9th annual celebration, the Hollandstrong Fishing Derby at Lake Wilson once again honored the memory of Michael Holland while simultaneously supporting the local community. The event raised a whopping $21,000 for the Hollandstrong Community Foundation, which will be used to fund community projects such as the rebuilding of tennis courts at Regional School Unit 73’s Spruce Mountain High School in Jay, Michael's alma mater.

Remembering Michael Holland

Michael Holland, an assistant engineer on the ill-fated S.S. El Faro, lost his life when the ship tragically sank in 2015. Known for his love for the outdoors, the fishing derby stands as a fitting tribute to his memory. Michael's mother, Deb Holland, expressed the feeling of her son's spiritual presence among the fishermen and highlighted the significance of the community support they received.

More Than Just a Fishing Derby

Not just your average fishing event, the Hollandstrong Fishing Derby also featured a raffle boasting 88 prizes, with items catering to a wide array of needs, including ice fishing equipment. The attendees, which included alumni from Maine Maritime Academy, had the opportunity to participate in various activities such as a toast to Holland.

The Highlight of the Day

The ice on Lake Wilson, approximately 9 inches thick, provided the perfect setting for the event. Amidst the friendly competition, a young participant, Al Eliot, stole the show by catching a 20-inch togue, making it the highlight of the derby.