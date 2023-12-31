en English
BNN Newsroom

61-hour Dry Spell in Texas: Longstanding Alcohol Law Closes Liquor Stores for New Year

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:24 am EST
61-hour Dry Spell in Texas: Longstanding Alcohol Law Closes Liquor Stores for New Year

The Lone Star State, Texas, is ringing in the New Year with a dry spell as liquor stores across the state will cease operations for 61 consecutive hours starting Saturday night at 9 p.m. This enforced closure comes as a repercussion of a longstanding state alcohol law, which mandates liquor stores to remain closed on Sundays and certain holidays.

A Legacy of State Alcohol Laws

Tracing back to its inception, this regulation saw daylight in 1967, outlawing liquor sales on Sundays. The law expanded in 1979, incorporating holidays such as Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day into its ambit. In a unique twist, the law also stipulates that if these holidays coincide with a Sunday, the liquor stores must also remain closed the subsequent Monday, a rule also introduced in 1979.

New Year’s Eve Confluence

This year, the calendar has conspired such that New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day fall on a Sunday and a Monday, respectively. This coincidence has triggered a 61-hour-long halt on liquor store operations, starting on Saturday night and extending until Tuesday morning. This marks the second consecutive year that the Texas alcohol laws have enforced a closure on both Christmas and New Year’s Day due to these holidays falling on the usual off-days for liquor stores.

Alternative Options and Future Amendments

Although the liquor stores will be taking a break, Texans will not entirely be left high and dry. The state laws permit convenience and grocery stores to continue their sale of beer and wine during this period. On the legislative front, attempts to modify these stringent regulations have been made. Proposals have been put forward to permit Sunday sales and eliminate the post-holiday Monday ban. However, these changes are yet to be formalized and put into effect.

As we step into the New Year, this enforced closure might be viewed as an unplanned initiation into the ‘Dry January’ challenge for some Texans. This trend encourages individuals to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year, providing an opportunity for a fresh, sober start.

BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

