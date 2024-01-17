50 Years Later: The Centre Point Occupation and England's Continuing Housing Crisis

Fifty years ago, a group of housing campaigners seized Centre Point, a vacant tower block in the heart of London. It was a symbol of the housing crisis under Prime Minister Edward Heath's government, empty for a decade while homelessness surged across the city. The occupation, orchestrated by Jack Dromey and Andy Carter, who later became figures in the Labour party, aimed to raise awareness of the severe housing shortage.

Remembering the Occupation

As we mark the 50th anniversary of this pivotal event, Ron Bailey, one of the occupation's planners, reflects on the audacity of their nonviolent protest. He reveals how nearly 80 protesters stealthily infiltrated the building, posing as security personnel and catching the real guards off-guard. The occupiers included a diverse mix of citizens, their unity reflecting the widespread impact of the housing crisis.

The two-night occupation garnered significant media attention, featuring in rolling radio interviews and a World in Action documentary. Despite ending in violence when some occupiers refused to leave, leading to physical confrontations and police involvement, the occupation catalyzed a critical conversation about the housing crisis.

A Lingering Crisis

Fast forward to 2024, and England's housing woes persist. The numbers are daunting: 250,000 homes vacant for over six months, 1.3 million households on the social housing waitlist, and 88,000 social housing households grappling with damp and mould conditions. This crisis has seen many young adults forced to live with their parents, due to unaffordable housing and political failures to increase homeownership.

Halisha Kaur, chair of CIH Futures, criticizes the government for its lack of effective policies and its propensity to scapegoat tenants for the housing troubles. She asserts that the government's use of immigration rhetoric is a diversion from its failure to build enough social housing. Kaur underscores the importance of social housing in providing safe, secure accommodation for all and advocates for a more inclusive housing sector.