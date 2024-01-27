4th National Chilika Birds Festival: A Celebration of Birdlife and Conservation

The 4th National Chilika Birds Festival, held at Asia's largest brackish water lake, Chilika Lake in Odisha, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a virtual event. The festival, organized by the Department of Tourism, Department of Forest, and Chilika Development Authority, is a significant celebration of birdlife and conservation efforts.

A Festival Celebrating Biodiversity

The three-day festival commenced with a captivating Photo Exhibition featuring works from renowned photographers like Shakti Nanda, Umakanta Biswal, and Dhritiman Mukherjee. Fifty-two birders from across India were selected to attend the event. Chilika Lake, a pilgrimage for over a million-winged visitors, hosts migratory birds from various species. The festival aims to foster awareness and appreciation for this diverse avian life.

Unveiling the State of India’s Birds

During the festival, the latest census was presented, revealing that an impressive 11.37 lakh birds across over 187 species were counted at Chilika Lake. The event also saw the unveiling of the State of India’s Birds poster and video, assessing India's bird species' status.

Community Involvement in Conservation

The festival emphasized the role of local communities in conservation. Initiatives like the involvement of boatmen in festival activities and the removal of encroachments to preserve the bird habitat were highlighted. Additional Chief Secretary Surendra Kumar addressed the strategic importance of eco-conservation in tandem with tourism and the active participation of local communities in the festival and conservation efforts. Odisha's Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra and Lenin Mohanty, chairman of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation, further highlighted Odisha's position as a birding hub and discussed the aim to make Odisha a top birding destination in the Asia-Pacific, thanks to efforts in wetland and bird conservation.