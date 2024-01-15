37-Year Age Gap Couple Determined to Have a Baby Despite Surrogacy Scam

The intriguing journey of Quran McCain, 26, and Cheryl McGregor, 63, is a testament to love's defiance of norms and expectations. With a 37-year age difference, the couple has often been misunderstood, with some even mistaking Quran for Cheryl's grandson. However, their uncommon bond remains unbroken, and they are now on a quest to have a baby together.

The Challenge of Surrogacy

The couple's dream of having a child took an unfortunate turn when their surrogate, who was paid £7,000, allegedly betrayed their trust. The surrogate is accused of breaching the contract by having unprotected sex with her partner. This development left Quran and Cheryl devastated and financially strained, as they had not only paid for the surrogacy but also financially supported the surrogate during Christmas.

Unwavering Determination

Despite this setback, Quran and Cheryl's resolve to have a child remains unshaken. They are even considering shelling out as much as £120,000 for surrogacy. The couple has not only chosen a baby name starting with an 'A' but also expressed their desire for an interracial baby.

Public Reaction

The couple's situation has elicited a range of reactions from the public, from encouragement to skepticism and concern. Some worry about the future welfare of the child, given the significant age difference between the couple. However, Quran and Cheryl's relationship has stood the test of time. The two have been in a relationship since 2020, and they got married in September 2021 after Quran proposed with a crowdfunded ring. Their wedding in Tennessee was live-streamed to thousands, and Cheryl's family, including her grandchildren, have been supportive of their union, with the grandchildren referring to Quran as 'papaw'.