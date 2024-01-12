en English
BNN Newsroom

326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:25 pm EST
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana’s NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections

In the wake of Ghana’s bustling political landscape, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), one of the country’s prominent political entities, has greenlit 326 aspirants to vie in the upcoming parliamentary primaries. This internal election, pivotal to the broader electoral procedure, serves as a precursor for the 2024 general elections. The candidates elected in the primaries will bear the NPP banner across various constituencies, marking a significant stride in the country’s democratic process.

An Intricate Nomination Process

Out of the 373 aspirants who filed to participate in the primaries, only 326 emerged victorious in the vetting process, securing their spots in the race. Meanwhile, 29 candidates are contesting unopposed, including a handful of current Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers. However, there were also those who did not make the cut. Eleven aspirants were disqualified, two were referred to the National Executive Committee (NEC), and two stepped down voluntarily. Furthermore, one aspirant had an incomplete form, while two others did not show up for vetting.

Addressing Aspirant Grievances

Recognizing the high stakes and potential for disputes, the NPP established the National Parliamentary Appeals Committee (NPAC) to adjudicate appeals from disqualified aspirants. However, the window for submitting appeals to the NPAC has already closed. This mechanism underscores the party’s commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent nomination process.

Impact on the 2024 General Elections

The outcome of these primaries will likely have a profound influence on the 2024 general elections. The NPP, through this process, endeavors to maintain or bolster its representation in the Parliament, thus shaping the political environment. The anticipation surrounding these primaries reflects the competitive nature of Ghanaian politics and underscores the democratic ethos embedded within the party’s structure.

BNN Newsroom
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

