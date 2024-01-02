30 Years of ‘What Christmas is All About’: A Tradition of Hope in Advance Community

In the heart of Advance community, a 30-year-old Christmas tradition has been a beacon of hope and support for families in need. Initiated in 1993, ‘What Christmas is All About’ resonates deeply with the core message of the holiday season – selflessness and compassion. This initiative began in response to the hardships endured by two local families – one dealing with a young mother’s cancer battle, and another mourning the unexpected loss of a member from the Advance Fire Department.

Community Unites at L&S Grocery

At the epicenter of this tradition was L&S Grocery, where residents congregated to lend their aid. The initial wave of goodwill saw the collection of gifts, donations, and meticulous planning for delivery. The ingenious idea of Santa delivering the presents on a fire truck was born. On Christmas Eve of 1993, Santa, Mrs. Claus, a North Pole Elf, and a motley group of volunteers delivered gifts to the families, leaving an indelible emotional imprint on everyone involved.

A Tradition of Giving

Since its inception, this tradition has continued annually, enriching the lives of its participants. As it marked its 30th anniversary, the event included a narrated history by Lori Carter Gunter, and community members distributed baskets of goodies, spreading love and Christmas cheer. The strength of this initiative lies in its reflection of the spirit of selflessness and compassion, embodying the very essence of Christmas.

More Than a Holiday Event

What started as a response to a crisis has turned into an enduring holiday tradition, demonstrating the power of community solidarity. The participants of ‘What Christmas is All About’ do not see it merely as a holiday event but as an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those most in need. It is a testament to the transformative power of collective action and the enduring strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.