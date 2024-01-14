en English
BNN Newsroom

28-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Odisha

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
28-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Odisha

In a tragic incident that serves as a grim reminder of the importance of medical preparedness and safety in sporting events, a 28-year-old man in Odisha, India, died while playing cricket. The man, identified as Bikash Kar, suddenly fell unconscious during a cricket match in Mayurbhanj district’s Manatri mini stadium.

Sudden Collapse On The Cricket Ground

Witnesses recount that Kar suddenly fell to the ground during the match. Despite immediate efforts to get him medical help, his life could not be saved. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The suddenness of Kar’s collapse and subsequent death has left the local community in shock.

Unnatural Death Registered, Investigation Underway

The local police have registered a case of unnatural death. Kar’s body was sent for postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of his death. While the investigation is ongoing, it is not uncommon for such fatalities to occur in sports, where physical exertion or underlying health issues can lead to sudden collapses.

Repercussions And The Way Forward

The tragic incident casts a somber shadow over the community, likely triggering a mourning period. However, it also underscores the need for increased awareness and preventive measures to forestall similar occurrences in the future. As the investigation into Kar’s death proceeds, there might be a renewed focus on ensuring safety protocols and medical preparedness at sporting events.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

