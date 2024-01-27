23rd World Sustainable Development Summit Focuses on Leadership for Sustainable Development and Climate Justice

The 23rd World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) is poised to set the stage for pivotal discussions on environmental sustainability and social equity from February 7 to 9, 2024. Organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the event's objective is to address pressing global issues such as conflict, planetary crises, and the challenges associated with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Leadership for Sustainable Development and Climate Justice

Themed 'Leadership for Sustainable Development and Climate Justice', the summit underscores the importance of leadership in steering the global agenda towards sustainable practices and climate change mitigation. The event aims to enlighten and engage its audience on the critical role of leadership in driving transformative change for sustainable development.

High-Level Participation and Discussions

The summit is expected to be inaugurated by the Vice President of India and will feature a range of prominent speakers. Among them are ministers from Fiji, Kiribati, and Spain, alongside representatives from the World Bank and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. These eminent voices will lend their unique perspectives and insights to the summit, enriching the dialogue and enhancing the depth of discourse.

Plenary Sessions and Key Topics

The 23rd WSD Summit will consist of an opening and closing session, 11 plenary sessions, and high-level discussions. Key topics that will be covered include the role of women in leadership, the responsibility of businesses in promoting sustainability, and the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of our planet.