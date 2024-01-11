22-Year-Old Hanaa Bennis Pleads Guilty to Mother's Manslaughter in Acton, West London

A gruesome episode unfolded in Acton, West London, on August 15, 2022, leading to the tragic demise of Aziza Bennis and the subsequent legal proceedings against her daughter, Hanaa Bennis. Hanaa, a 22-year-old woman, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of her mother, Aziza, after stabbing her more than 30 times.

Advertisment

Disturbing Exchange Preceding the Attack

The incident took a sinister turn following an exchange of aggressive messages between Hanaa and Aziza. It was revealed that Hanaa accused Aziza of making her hate her life, and in response, Aziza told Hanaa to 'get a life.' Neighbours in the vicinity reported hearing screams and the sound of objects being thrown around, a chilling prelude to the violence that was to occur.

Dire Findings at the Scene

Advertisment

When officers were called to the scene, they were met with a blood-splattered environment that bore witness to the brutality of the attack. Aziza's body was found in a fetal position, and Hanaa was found with a deep cut above her eye and a puncture wound on her thigh. Hanaa claimed to have acted in self-defense after her mother, who had a history of alcoholism and violence towards her children, attacked her with a knife. The prosecutor noted that evidence supported the claim that Aziza was violent towards her children.

Post-Mortem Examination and Court Proceedings

A post-mortem examination found that Aziza died from stab injuries to her head, face, arms, and a fatal wound to her right thigh. The court heard that Hanaa suffered from PTSD due to childhood trauma. As such, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, a plea that acknowledges the impact of the traumatic environment she grew up in on her actions.

In conclusion, the tragic case of Hanaa and Aziza Bennis underscores the devastating effects of domestic violence and mental health struggles. It serves as a stark reminder of the urgency with which these issues need to be addressed in our society.