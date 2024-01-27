2024 Supercross Season Continues with Round 4 at Anaheim's Angel Stadium

The 2024 Supercross season roars on, leaving its tyre prints on Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California for Round 4. This season has already offered two muddy races and two different winners, but as clear weather is predicted for this round, it will give fans a clearer perspective on the racers' true progress. Anaheim 2, as the round is popularly known, is distinguished by the season's first Triple Crown event—a format where Eli Tomac has shown his prowess in the past.

An Unexpected Level of Parity

The potential for a fourth distinct winner this season is indicative of an unexpected level of parity among the competitors. The battle within the 450SX class is heating up, with eyes firmly set on Aaron Plessinger. Holding the red plate, a symbol of his championship lead, Plessinger is aiming to maintain his top-five streak.

Rising Stars in 250SX Class

Meanwhile, within the 250SX class, Garrett Marchbanks, a rising star in the Supercross world, is vying for his third consecutive podium finish—a milestone he has yet to achieve in his career.

Event Broadcast and Schedule

The event's broadcast is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC. For those interested in the qualifying rounds, they kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET, also on Peacock. The event's full schedule is packed with various practice and qualifying sessions, where the top 18 times from each class will secure direct transfers to the races. The Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) offers additional chances for riders to advance.

This exciting 2024 SuperMotocross season, encompassing 31 rounds, will be broadcast across NBC networks and digital platforms, featuring live coverage of heats and features exclusively on Peacock. As the 2024 Supercross season progresses, Dunlop riders' dominance is also worth noting with 178 AMA Pro Motocross and Supercross Championships under their belt. This round at Anaheim's Angel Stadium is set to be another thrilling chapter in the 2024 Supercross story.