en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

2024 Supercars: A Preview into the Ferrari F167 and Other Anticipated Debuts

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
2024 Supercars: A Preview into the Ferrari F167 and Other Anticipated Debuts

In a thrilling turn of events for car enthusiasts worldwide, the successor to the Ferrari 812 Superfast, codenamed the F167, is poised to make its grand debut during the weekend of the much-anticipated Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in May 2024. Retaining the allure of a V12 engine, this beast is speculated to churn out a staggering 838 horsepower, raising the bar for high-performance vehicles.

Supercar Showdown: Ferrari vs. Maserati vs. Lamborghini vs. Audi

The year 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting one for the automotive industry as several new supercars are set to hit the market. Alongside the Ferrari F167, car aficionados can look forward to the Maserati Gran Turismo, Lamborghini Revuelto, Ferrari Purosangue, and the Audi A6 E Tron. Each of these models is expected to bring a unique blend of power, style, and innovation to the table, intensifying competition among high-end automakers.

The Maserati Gran Turismo is making a triumphant return in three distinct forms: Modena, Trofeo, and Folgore, while the Lamborghini Revuelto and the Ferrari Purosangue are set to tantalize buyers with their unique features. The much-anticipated Audi A6 E Tron, an electrified version of the brand’s classic model, is slated for a mid-2024 release.

Toyota’s Reign and the Rally Scene

On the rally scene, the Japanese automaker Toyota is heading into the 2024 season riding high on the success of its GR Yaris, which clinched nine wins out of 13 events in the previous year. The company plans to introduce upgrades to the GR Yaris to enhance its performance in specific areas. In addition, the Rally2 version of the GR Yaris is set to make its World Rally Championship (WRC) debut in Monte Carlo from 25-28 January. The team, comprising Elfyn Evans, Takamoto Katsuta, and Sebastien Ogier, is expected to make a strong showing at the season opener.

With a lineup of supercars set to debut and the rally scene heating up, 2024 is shaping up to be an exhilarating year in the world of high-performance vehicles. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or potential buyer, the anticipation surrounding these releases signals a significant development in the automotive industry.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
Aquatic Monkey Leads Cleanup Operation at Sasamat Lake
When Clay Helkenberg, also known as the Aquatic Monkey, dove into the depths of Sasamat Lake, he was on a mission. It wasn’t the allure of submerged treasures that drew him but the chance to clean up and give back to the environment. The dive, which was part of a larger cleanup operation, saw Helkenberg
Aquatic Monkey Leads Cleanup Operation at Sasamat Lake
Former Norfolk City Employee Sues City Alleging Religious Discrimination
3 mins ago
Former Norfolk City Employee Sues City Alleging Religious Discrimination
Quality Over Quantity: The New Mantra for Parenting, Study Suggests
10 mins ago
Quality Over Quantity: The New Mantra for Parenting, Study Suggests
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
11 seconds ago
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
An Unprecedented Year of Change for Midland Independent School District
11 seconds ago
An Unprecedented Year of Change for Midland Independent School District
Unauthorised Construction in Bangalore: Residents Demand Action Against Illegal Housing Layout
20 seconds ago
Unauthorised Construction in Bangalore: Residents Demand Action Against Illegal Housing Layout
Latest Headlines
World News
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
11 seconds
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
14 seconds
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
25 seconds
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
25 seconds
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
30 seconds
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
48 seconds
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
New Castle County's Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy
2 mins
New Castle County's Comprehensive Rezoning Ordinance Withdrawn Amid Controversy
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
2 mins
China's NPC Strengthens Constitutional Adherence with Landmark Decision
Dorian Singer Enters Transfer Portal Again After Disappointing USC Season
3 mins
Dorian Singer Enters Transfer Portal Again After Disappointing USC Season
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app