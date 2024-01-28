2024 Perak Unity Convention: Strong Stand Against Illegal Wealth Accumulation

At the 2024 Perak-level Unity Government Convention, a key political figurehead spoke emphatically about the government's commitment to non-interference in legal investigations and asset seizures involving individuals implicated in the illegal accumulation of wealth. The emphasis was placed on the need for enforcement agencies to act decisively and without bias against anyone found guilty of such offenses, irrespective of their timeline - past or present.

Stressing on Unity and Integrity

The convention sought to underline the importance of unity and integrity among the country's political factions. It was emphasized that differences must be set aside for the nation's welfare. Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad highlighted the challenges faced in maintaining unity and the need for collective support to establish a new political narrative.

A Gathering of Political Powerhouses

The event was graced by several influential political figures. These included Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, and various Cabinet ministers. Also present were leaders from both Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional at the state level.

Government's Unswerving Commitment

The speaker reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to supporting enforcement agencies in their actions against illegal wealth accumulation. The government's unwavering stance sends a strong message to the public and potential wrongdoers about the seriousness with which such issues are dealt with.