2024 Ladies That Rock The Rock Award Winners Announced

The Ladies That Rock The Rock Award program, a unique initiative celebrating the remarkable achievements of women in Gibraltar, has announced the winners for its 2024 edition. The prestigious awards, which are now in their second year, are designed to honor women who have made meaningful contributions across various sectors in the region.

Winners of the 2024 edition

The recipients of this year’s awards embody the spirit of perseverance, dedication, and leadership. The coveted Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon MariLou Guerrero. The Diversity & Inclusion award was won by Nicole Torres Byrne, while Dianne Vallejo was recognized as the Business Leader. Melanie Stagnetto Soiza received the award for Environmental Contribution, and the Woman Entrepreneurship award went to Dominique Penalver. Monique Grambow was recognized for Social Responsibility, and the Young Woman Leadership award was given to Nicole Victor.

Public nominations and diverse committee

The award program, inspired by the book ‘The Ladies That Rock The Rock’ by Ayelet Mamo Shay, received nominations from the public. The selection of winners was made by a diverse committee, further supported by representatives from the Ministry of Equality, including Minister Christian Santos.

Awards ceremony and future prospects

The awards ceremony will take place on March 5, 2024, during a Gala Dinner at the Sunborn Hotel. Minister Santos is set to present the awards. The organizers expressed their gratitude towards those who nominated and the committee members. They also extended their hearty congratulations to the winners while hinting at the potential for new winners in the following year, keeping the spirit of recognition and celebration alive.