2024 IWS Challenge: A $10,000 Grand Prize for Water Technology Innovations

In a move to expedite the adoption and demonstration of intelligent water technologies, the Water Research Foundation (WRF) and Water Environment Federation (WEF) have announced the sixth annual Intelligence Water Systems (IWS) Challenge for 2024. This competition stands as a beacon, illustrating how the effective utilization of data can significantly improve decision-making processes in water management.

Transforming Data into Decisions

As water systems increasingly integrate IWS, they are harnessing more complex and detailed data. This rich data pool offers insights into key process indicators, thereby streamlining system operations. The value of the amassed data potentially extends beyond the obvious, especially as utilities grapple with intricate issues that require nuanced understanding and solutions.

Empowering Innovation through Competition

The IWS Challenge serves as a platform for teams of students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts to exhibit their innovative ideas and solutions. In a display of groundbreaking concepts, these teams will be competing for a grand prize of $10,000. This competition is not merely about the monetary reward but symbolizes the recognition of the innovative spirit and the potential for transformation in the water technology sector.

Key Dates and Prize Information

The deadline for team registration is slated for April 22, 2024. The event will reach its zenith with the finalists vying for the grand prize at the WEFTEC 2024 conference. This prestigious event will take place in New Orleans, LA, on October 7, 2024. The IWS Challenge thus stands as a testament to the ever-evolving nature of water technology and the value of intelligent systems in paving the way for a sustainable future.