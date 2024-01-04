2024 Frederiksted Food Fair: A Vibrant Celebration of St. Croix’s Culture and Cuisine

The 2024 Food Fair in Frederiksted on St. Croix, a vibrant celebration of local culture and cuisine, unfolded under a brilliant sunshine. The event, nestled near historic Fort Frederik, drew a crowd eager to savor the myriad of local delicacies.

Flavors of St. Croix

The buzzing food stalls, featuring fresh sugar cane juice and coconuts cut open on the spot, were a testament to the island’s rich culinary tradition. The authenticity of the event was further enhanced by vendors who donned madras headpieces and traditional attire, mirroring the island’s vibrant heritage.

Soundtrack to the Celebration

The Rising Stars Steel Orchestra’s melodic hum of steel pans, paired with a DJ’s lively set from the bandstand, permeated the air, amplifying the festive ambiance. The rhythm of St. Croix echoed around the waterfront, providing a musical backdrop to the culinary extravaganza.

A Fair for All

With a cruise ship docked in port, visitors got a taste of the island’s delectable food and rich culture. Adding to the fair’s charm, Miss St. Croix Na’Zirah Armstrong and Jr. Miss St. Croix Alayah Watley, the reigning festival queens for the 2023-2024 season, graced the event with their presence.

Calypso Monarch Crowned

As the fair unfolded, Karen ‘Lady Mac’ McIntosh Bruce was announced as the 2024 St. Croix Calypso Monarch by St. Croix Calypsonians United. The Calypso Monarch Finals showcased nine calypsonians battling for the title with their exceptional musical talents. With her compelling performances of ‘Lend A Hand’ and ‘Puppet Man’, Lady Mac clinched the crown, further etching her name in the annals of St. Croix’s rich calypso heritage.