BNN Newsroom

2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:22 am EST
2024 European Parliament Elections: A Potential Shift Towards the Right

As Europe gears up for the 2024 European Parliament elections, pre-election polls indicate a potential political sea change in the making. Right-wing parties, often perceived as hardliners, are poised to make significant strides, threatening to upend the existing power dynamics within the European Union. Prominent figures of this anticipated shift include Geert Wilders, Marine Le Pen, Giorgia Meloni, and Viktor Orban, all known for their staunch opposition to what they view as Brussels’ encroachment on national sovereignty.

Predicted Power Rebalance

The Europe Elects European Parliament projection offers a glimpse into the potential results of the forthcoming election. The long-standing top three groups in the European Parliament – the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), the centre-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), and the centrist liberal group Renew Europe (RE) – are predicted to undergo a reordering. While the EPP maintains its position as the largest group, the S&D and RE are poised to suffer substantial losses.

Right-Wing Gains

In this projected reshuffling of power, the right-wing Identity and Democracy (ID) group appears to be the primary beneficiary. The ID group is projected to gain six seats, surpassing both the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and RE. The EPP, S&D, and RE coalition, despite remaining the largest group, would still retain an absolute majority, according to the popular vote projection.

Implications for the European Union

The potential shift in power dynamics following the European Parliament elections holds considerable implications for the European Union’s future. The right-wing surge could mark a significant change in direction for the union, with the possibility of redefining the balance of power within the EU. The notion that these elections could signal the ‘beginning of the end’ for the EU in its current form underscores the gravity of the anticipated political shift.

BNN Newsroom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

