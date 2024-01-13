en English
BNN Newsroom

2024: An Exciting Year of Anticipated Movie and TV Releases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:20 pm EST
2024: An Exciting Year of Anticipated Movie and TV Releases

The year 2024 is set to provide a rich buffet of viewing options for movie and television enthusiasts, following a year that saw significant delays in project releases due to industry strikes. A wide array of new titles, reboots, and sequels are slated to grace our screens, promising entertainment and engagement in equal measure.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Adaptation

Among the most awaited releases is Netflix’s live-action adaptation of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’ Anchored by a cast of Canadian actors, the project has been shrouded in controversy due to the departure of the original series creators. Despite this, fans worldwide eagerly await the series, hoping it stays true to the original’s spirit.

‘True Detective: Night Country’

On Crave, ‘True Detective: Night Country’ is set to premiere. The series, armed with a refreshed storyline and a new showrunner, promises to bring back the acclaimed form of its predecessors, sparking excitement among its global fanbase.

‘Manhunt’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

On Apple TV, ‘Manhunt’ is set to explore the story of Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, John Wilkes Booth. With a star-studded cast including Anthony Boyle and Patton Oswalt, the historical drama is anticipated to be a riveting watch. Amazon Prime TV, on the other hand, is rebooting ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine at the helm, aiming to offer a fresh spin on the action-comedy narrative of the original film.

A24’s ‘Civil War’ and Netflix’s ‘Hit Man’

A24’s ‘Civil War’ and Netflix’s ‘Hit Man’ are expected to offer contrasting tones in the cinematic landscape. ‘Civil War’ delves into a dystopian future, while ‘Hit Man’ presents a romantic comedy with a twist, catering to a diverse audience.

Other noteworthy releases include ‘Wolves,’ a thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, ‘Sing Sing,’ a film featuring performers with past incarcerations, and ‘Nosferatu,’ a gothic horror directed by Robert Eggers. The Diablo Cody-produced ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ is another title to watch out for, promising a unique blend of horror and comedy.

Despite predictions of a downturn in global box office revenue, these releases, along with others like ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Joker’ sequel, and ‘Despicable Me 4,’ might yet defy the odds and enjoy blockbuster success.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

