2024 AFL Forecast: Eagles, Dockers Strive for Redemption After Disappointing Season

2023 was a year to forget for Western Australian football, with both West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers failing to make a significant impact on the AFL ladder. The Eagles, enduring a particularly tough season with a wooden spoon and multiple heavy defeats, are facing a crucial rebuilding phase. Meanwhile, the Dockers, predicted to land between 12th and 16th, must address key areas to climb the ranks in 2024.

West Coast Eagles: Building From the Bottom

After a year that saw them claim a second consecutive wooden spoon and suffer five defeats by over 100 points, the West Coast Eagles are under no illusions about the challenges ahead. The focus is on becoming more competitive, with improvements needed across the board. Despite low expectations, the team's management and players are committed to a long-term rebuild, aiming to restore their status as a formidable force in the league.

Fremantle Dockers: Seeking Consistency and Improvement

The Fremantle Dockers, on the other hand, find themselves in a slightly better position but still far from where they aim to be. Analysts have pinpointed ball movement and greater influence from the back office as critical areas for improvement. With predictions placing them between 12th and 16th, the Dockers have a clear target for advancement. The team's leadership and coaching staff are focused on addressing these issues to ensure a more competitive season in 2024.

Looking Ahead: The Road to 2024

As both teams look towards the 2024 season, the path to redemption is clear but challenging. The Eagles must focus on foundational improvements to avoid another year at the bottom, while the Dockers aim to refine their game strategy and management influence for a shot at climbing the ladder. With dedicated efforts on and off the field, both teams have the opportunity to leave the disappointments of 2023 behind and write a new chapter in their histories.

The 2023 AFL season served as a stark reminder of the competitive nature of the league and the continuous effort required to stay at the top. For the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers, 2024 represents a chance to bounce back, demonstrating resilience and the determination to improve. As they embark on this journey, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely, hopeful for a resurgence of Western Australian football's proud tradition.