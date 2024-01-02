2023’s Biggest Philanthropic Donations Total Over $3.5 Billion

In 2023, the philanthropic landscape witnessed some of the most generous contributions from individuals and foundations, with donations exceeding $3.5 billion, as reported by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. The list includes contributions from 11 philanthropists tied in their generosity, with eight identified as multibillionaires whose combined wealth totals an astounding $305.1 billion.

Top Philanthropic Contributions

Topping the list is none other than Warren Buffett, who generously donated 1.5 million shares of Berkshire Hathaway, a gift valued at $541.5 million, to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation. This foundation dedicates its efforts towards women’s reproductive health and providing scholarships to students in Nebraska.

Following Buffett, James Simons and his wife Marilyn made a significant contribution of $500 million to the State University of New York at Stony Brook. This donation is intended to support endowment, scholarships, professorships, research, and clinical care.

Third on the list is a donation from Ross Brown. He gifted $400 million to the California Institute of Technology, aiming to launch the Brown Institute for Basic Sciences and support scientific research.

Charitable Contributions Supporting Communities

Other notable contributions include a pledge made by Phil Knight and his wife Penny. They promised $400 million to the 1803 Fund to establish Rebuild Albina, an initiative to revitalize a historically Black neighborhood in Portland.

Daniel and Jennifer Gilbert generously contributed $375 million to Henry Ford Health. Their gift will aid in the construction of medical centers, including a specialized center for neurofibromatosis research.

Further, Kenneth Griffin donated $300 million to Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences. He also partnered with David Geffen to give a joint gift of $400 million to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, although the breakdown of individual contributions remains undisclosed.

Yearly Rankings and Upcoming Releases

The Chronicle’s annual rankings consist of the ten largest publicly announced gifts, excluding art contributions and anonymous donations. A more comprehensive list revealing the top 50 donors, based on their total contributions made in 2023, is expected to be released in March.

As we advance into 2024, these substantial philanthropic gifts set a precedent for the generosity and commitment required to address pressing global issues and sustain the noble causes that shape the future of humanity.