2023: A Year of Peaks and Troughs in Space Exploration

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:26 am EST
The year 2023 proved to be a roller coaster ride in the world of space exploration, marked by significant achievements, unprecedented events, and a few setbacks. The narrative was dominated by SpaceX’s ambitious Starship project, the renewed race to the moon, landmark developments in space tourism, and the longest stay by a US astronaut in microgravity.

SpaceX’s Starship: A Journey of Peaks and Valleys

SpaceX’s Starship, the vision of CEO Elon Musk to pioneer human colonization on Mars, had two flight attempts this year, both concluding in explosive finales. Despite these hitches, SpaceX remains undeterred in its mission, with its sights set on NASA’s lunar ventures and a Mars expedition. It is striving for a lunar touchdown by 2025 and a Mars touchdown by 2029. However, SpaceX’s activities in South Texas have sparked concerns about the potential environmental impact, leading to public scrutiny.

The Revitalized Lunar Race

The race to the moon has also stirred up considerable excitement. Commercial vehicle Ispace, Russia’s Luna 25, and India’s Chandrayaan 3 made attempts to land on the lunar surface. The Indian mission was victorious, making India the fourth country to execute a lunar landing successfully and the first to reach the moon’s south pole region. Japan’s space agency, JAXA, plans to follow suit with a landing attempt slated for the upcoming year.

Space Tourism and Record-Breaking ISS Stay

Space tourism witnessed notable advancements this year, with the Axiom 2 mission journeying to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission’s crew included Saudi Arabian and American astronauts, marking a significant milestone. In addition, Virgin Galactic conducted suborbital flights, further propelling the growth of space tourism. Blue Origin also resumed its suborbital rocket flights after a prior failure. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio extended his stay on the ISS to 371 days due to a coolant leak on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft, setting a new record for the longest US astronaut stay in microgravity.

Looking Ahead: Artemis II Lunar Flyby

The Artemis II lunar flyby crew was announced, featuring astronauts from NASA and the Canadian Space Agency. The mission, planned for November 2024, is eagerly awaited as it marks a significant step forward in lunar exploration.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

