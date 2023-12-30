2023: A Year of Environmental Progress and Climate Justice Advocacy

The year 2023 stands as a beacon of hope and progress for environmental conservationists like The Nature Conservancy in the Caribbean. This period is imbued with a sense of profound reflection and gratitude, as the collective efforts of donors, staff, and conservation partners have borne fruit in the form of significant advancements in environmental preservation across the region.

The Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI)

In a parallel stride, the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) has fortified its advocacy for climate justice. It has backed six civil society organisations (CSOs) and consortia through strategic grants. These grants fall under the ambit of the “A Caribbean Climate Justice Alliance for Advocacy, Action and Accountability” project, an initiative that seeks to amplify the call for climate justice across the Caribbean.

United Kingdom’s Support for Small Island Developing States (SIDS)

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, has echoed its support and advocacy for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), especially in the aftermath of COP15 in Canada. The UK has underscored the vital need for international cooperation on climate issues, signaling an era of intensified global efforts to combat climate change.

Canada’s Role in Climate Action

Canada, a key player in the recent COP28, has made substantial strides in climate action. The country has committed to ambitious goals including tripling renewable energy, doubling energy efficiency, and pivoting away from fossil fuels. Canada’s contribution of $16M to the loss and damage fund, its championing of climate finance commitments, and its endorsement of the health and climate change declaration speak volumes about its commitment to a sustainable future. In addition, Canada has announced over $67 million in funding for various climate initiatives and has forged strategic partnerships to catalyze climate action.

