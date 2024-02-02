2023: A Landmark Year for Biologics and Biosimilars

The year 2023 was a landmark in the world of biologics and biosimilars, with the FDA greenlighting 23 Biologic License Applications. The approvals included groundbreaking cell-based gene therapies for sickle cell disease by companies like Vertex and Bluebird. In the biosimilars sector, five products received FDA approval, marking a significant stride in the industry.

Revolution in Biologics

Among the approved therapies, the therapies by Vertex and Bluebird for sickle cell disease stand out. These innovative cell-based gene therapies have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of sickle cell disease, a genetic disorder that affects millions worldwide. These approvals underscore the FDA's commitment to advancing gene therapies, opening up a new era in the treatment of genetic diseases.

Progress in Biosimilars

In the biosimilars arena, Amgen's WEZLANA emerged as a game-changer, becoming the first biosimilar to Janssen's STELARA. Earning an interchangeable designation, WEZLANA's licensure could influence Medicare pricing negotiations for STELARA under the Inflation Reduction Act's Drug Price Negotiation Program. This could potentially lead to STELARA being removed from the program before a 'maximum fair price' is established. Another notable approval was Celltrion's ZYMFENTRA, a subcutaneous infliximab formulation, for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease maintenance therapy.

Emerging Biosimilars and Guidance

July 2023 saw the entry of seven adalimumab biosimilars referencing HUMIRA, bringing the total biosimilars available in the U.S. to nine. In September, the FDA released a draft guidance on biosimilar and interchangeable biosimilar product labeling, reflecting its experience from approving 42 biosimilar products. Other guidances issued in 2023 covered formal meetings between the FDA and biosimilar developers, classification of certain supplements, and a final guidance on continuous manufacturing of drug substances and products.

Looking ahead, the forthcoming approval of afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel), an investigational engineered T-cell therapy for advanced synovial sarcoma, is creating anticipation. If approved, it will further underscore the critical role of biologics in the healthcare landscape.