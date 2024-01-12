1inch DAO Engages Storm Partners as Permanent Legal Counsel Amid Changing Legal Landscape

The 1inch decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has taken a significant step forward in its journey by engaging Storm Partners, a Geneva-based Web3 solutions provider, to serve as its permanent legal counsel. The decision was made through a democratic voting process, with a substantial majority of 96.45% favoring the partnership. This move is set to address the unique legal challenges confronted by 1inch DAO due to its decentralized nature, primarily in the realms of regulatory compliance, governance, and intellectual property protection.

Legal Infrastructure Enhancement

Storm Partners will take on a comprehensive role in enhancing the legal infrastructure of the 1inch DAO. They will conduct compliance checks to ensure the DAO operates within the confines of the law, help structure the DAO’s entities for legal clarity, and develop governance policies to aid effective decision-making. They will also provide contractual support to secure agreements and protect the DAO’s intellectual property rights. Furthermore, Storm Partners will offer legal defense against external claims, providing an additional layer of protection to the DAO.

Proactive Response to Legal Challenges

This strategic move by the 1inch DAO is a proactive response to the increasing application of traditional legal principles to decentralized entities. As evidenced in recent European and American court cases, the legal landscape is evolving, and decentralized entities need to be prepared. By securing the services of Storm Partners, 1inch DAO aims to maintain its advantage as a decentralized entity, ensuring it stays ahead of the curve in the rapidly changing legal landscape for decentralized organizations.

Setting the Stage for Future Decentralized Entities

This decision by the 1inch DAO could potentially set the stage for shifts in legal support for decentralized organizations. It marks the first instance where a DAO has directly hired a legal team, and this could prompt other decentralized entities to follow suit. As the legal landscape evolves, decentralized entities need to adapt, and having a dedicated legal team could be the key to navigating these changes successfully. The partnership between 1inch DAO and Storm Partners not only promises to address the immediate legal challenges faced by the DAO but also sets a precedent for other decentralized entities in the legal landscape.