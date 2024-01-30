1991 New Bedford Murder Case Solved: Killer Identified as Claudio Jorge

The shroud of mystery enveloping the three-decade-old murder case of Brent Davis in New Bedford, Rhode Island, has finally been lifted. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced that the Cold Case Unit identified the shooter as Claudio Jorge, a figure long evaded by the grasp of justice. The revelation, however, carries a tinge of bittersweet closure: Jorge was killed in 2006 during a robbery in the Dominican Republic.

Cracking the Cold Case

In a testament to unwavering dedication, the cold case resurfaced in 2020, leading to a breakthrough after 30 years. Davis, who was killed on October 25, 1991, at the Brickenwood Housing Project, was a victim of a drug distribution dispute. Jorge, with a criminal record of narcotics and weapons offenses, was linked to the shooting, thereby solving the mystery that had long haunted the case.

Bobby: The Ghost in the Sketch

Initial investigations had been on the hunt for a man known as 'Bobby', a sketch of whom had been crafted from witness testimonies. As time wore on, the elusive 'Bobby' seemed to fade into the background of the unresolved case. But the resolute Cold Case Unit, aided by witnesses involved in drug sales with Jorge, breathed new life into the investigation. A family member supplied pictures of Jorge, strikingly similar to the image of 'Bobby', thereby bridging a connection.

Confirmation: The Final Piece

Further confirmation came from family in the Dominican Republic who provided an obituary card. The final piece of the puzzle fell into place, cementing Jorge's identity as the killer. The investigators, with a sigh of relief and a heavy heart, informed Davis's mother that her son's killer had been identified but was no longer alive. The resolution brings closure, albeit shadowed by the fact that Jorge will never face prosecution for his crime.