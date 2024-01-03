en English
BNN Newsroom

1969 Chevrolet Nova SS: A Classic Muscle Car For Sale on eBay

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
1969 Chevrolet Nova SS: A Classic Muscle Car For Sale on eBay

In the world of classic American muscle cars, a 1969 Chevrolet Nova SS, restored to its original glory and fitted with a 396 big-block engine, is currently listed for sale on eBay. Embellished with a striking Olympic Gold finish, this particular Nova SS is not just an automobile; it’s a timepiece from an era where raw power and aesthetics reigned supreme.

A Revered Powerhouse

The heart of this classic, the L78 engine, boasting 375 horsepower, was the most preferred choice among enthusiasts in 1969. Out of the over 17,650 Nova SS units that rolled off the production line, the L78 was the powerplant for 5,262 of them. Its presence under the hood of this restored Nova SS adds a layer of authenticity to this classic.

Originality and Low Mileage

This Nova SS, with only 8,000 miles indicated on the odometer, is a rarity in the muscle car world. The seller, eBay user kene9471, suggests that many parts are production date coded, adding to the car’s originality. While it is not specified if the Olympic Gold finish is the original paint or if the undercarriage has been worked on, this car comes with original documents such as the Protect-O-Plate, further attesting to its authenticity.

Investment Opportunity

With an asking price of $65,000, potential buyers are given the option to make an offer. Located in Glen Cove, New York, this Nova SS can also be spotted at local car shows. While the price tag may seem steep, it’s a worthwhile investment for those passionate about automotive history and the American muscle car era.

In addition to the eBay listing, this restored Nova SS L78 engine is expected to be consigned for an upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction. However, the auction house has not confirmed its presence. Prospective buyers are advised to visit the Barrett-Jackson website regularly for updated information. The descriptions of the item are provided by the consignor, and Barrett-Jackson does not make any representations or warranties about the item.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

