16th Recipient of Tipitakadhara Tipitakakovida Title Honored in Yangon Ceremony

A grand ceremony was held at the Mingun Tipitaka Nikaya Monastery in Yangon, Myanmar, to celebrate the 16th recipient of the esteemed Tipitakadhara Tipitakakovida title, an honor that signifies the culmination of the grueling 76th Tipitakadhara Tipitakakovida selection examination. The event was attended by high-ranking government officials, including the State Administration Council Chairman Prime Minister Senior General Thadoe Maha Thray Sithu Thadoe Thiri Thudhamma Min Aung Hlaing, and the Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein.

Profound Beginnings

The ceremony commenced with the Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, alongside Deputy Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture U Aye Tun and regional ministers, intoning the 'Namo Tassa' invocation. This set the solemn and reverential tone for the proceedings that followed.

A Message of Congratulation

Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein then delivered the Senior General's congratulatory message. The Senior General expressed his profound pleasure at the emergence of a monk who successfully navigated the intricacies of the examination. The recognition and respect accorded to the successful candidate were evident in the Senior General's message.

An Honor Earned

The 16th recipient, Sayadaw Bhaddanta Paññasiri Lankara, was lauded for his exceptional performance in the examination. He demonstrated his profound understanding and knowledge of the Tri Pitaka treatises – including five Vinaya, three Suttanta, and seven Abhidhamma treatises – in a set period. His accomplishment was acknowledged with the presentation of the Tipitakadhara Tipitakakovida title, a pinnacle achievement in Buddhist scholarly tradition.

The ceremony concluded on a high note, with the chief minister and other attendees offering offertories and alms to Sayadaw Bhaddanta Paññasiri Lankara, signifying their respect and appreciation for his accomplishment.