The 136th Kaitāia A&P Show, a beloved family event brimming with free rides and traditional attractions, is set to take place on February 24 at the A&P Showgrounds, South Rd. Organiser Bronwyn Travers eagerly anticipates welcoming more than 3500 attendees, a number that surpasses last year's impressive turnout.

Advertisment

A Time-Honored Tradition

This year's showcase promises an eclectic mix of time-honored traditions and new, exciting attractions. Equestrian events and sheep racing will take center stage, captivating audiences with their energy and competitive spirit. Animal exhibits, a cherished aspect of the show, will once again delight visitors of all ages. A thrilling array of fairground attractions and stalls will ensure that there's something for everyone.

New Attractions and Old Favorites

Advertisment

The 136th Kaitāia A&P Show will feature a variety of new sideshow attractions and rides that promise to entertain and excite. Food stalls, a large hāngī, and trade stalls will be available for those looking to indulge in local flavors and support regional businesses. There's still time for interested parties to secure a trade stall and become part of this historic event.

A Day of Competition and Celebration

The show's schedule is packed with horse and pony classes, a Supreme Ridden Exhibit, and a Northland Mounted Games Demonstration. Horse and pony enthusiasts will have ample opportunity to immerse themselves in the action and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow aficionados. Entrance fees are set at $10 for adults, $5 for children aged 5 to 15, and free for those under 5. With such an affordable and inclusive pricing structure, the Kaitāia A&P Show remains an unmissable event for families and individuals alike.

Bronwyn Travers, organiser of the 136th Kaitāia A&P Show, is optimistic about the event's success, citing the forecasted fine weather as an added incentive for people to attend. With its rich history, diverse attractions, and an emphasis on community engagement, the Kaitāia A&P Show continues to be a highlight on the Northland calendar.

Note: The above article is written in HTML format and includes internal headings and general text as per the instructions provided.