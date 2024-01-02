en English
£120 Million St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Jersey’s Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, has given the green light to a significant development project in the island’s capital, St Helier. The project, with an estimated worth of £120 million, promises to bring a surge in economic activity to the region, with the creation of 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and a host of amenities including cafés and a restaurant.

Legal Challenge and Controversy

The approval followed a successful legal contention by developer Les Masurier, arguing the development’s potential to ease the housing shortage, bolster tourism, and generate 150 jobs, all without burdening taxpayers. The decision is a turnaround from previous roadblocks that the project faced.

Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Hilary Jeune, had initially blocked the plans. However, the Royal Court labelled her actions as “unlawful,” prompting a review of the decision. Deputy Tom Binet endorsed the recommendations of an independent planning inspector, who found no substantial grounds to deny the project’s approval.

Political Debate

The decision has sparked a political firestorm, with Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore expressing disappointment over Jeune’s initial veto. The Minister’s move had drawn criticism from her peers, deemed as an overreach of her authority. The controversy is indicative of the wider discord within Jersey’s political leadership over the project’s approval and its alignment with government priorities.

The Les Sablons Project

The project, known as the Les Sablons development, involves the construction of an apartment and hotel complex at a prime location in central St Helier. The ambitious project is envisaged to transform the area, stimulating economic growth, and providing a much-needed boost to the housing and tourism sectors. The decision marks a significant milestone in the island’s development trajectory, one that could set the tone for future projects.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

