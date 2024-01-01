en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

£120 Million Development Project in St Helier Approved Amid Political Tension

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
£120 Million Development Project in St Helier Approved Amid Political Tension

Following a legal challenge, Jersey’s Infrastructure Minister has granted planning permission for a significant £120 million development project in St Helier. The project, led by developer Les Masurier, has been a source of political tension, with the decision to approve it coming in spite of previous opposition from the Assistant Environment Minister.

Les Sablons Development Approved

The development, known as the Les Sablons, will be a substantial addition to the island’s infrastructure. With 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and new dining options, it aims to not only alleviate the housing shortage on the island but also stimulate tourism and generate 150 jobs without burdening taxpayers.

Political Tension

The decision to approve the project wasn’t made without controversy. Deputy Tom Binet made the decision after being appointed by the Royal Court to reassess the Les Sablons application. This came after the Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Hilary Jeune, had previously blocked the plans—a decision that was later deemed ‘unlawful’ by the Royal Court.

Government Priorities and Independent Advice

Despite the controversy, Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore has openly supported the project. While this has drawn criticism from some quarters, Moore defended her position by stating that it was aligned with government priorities. Additionally, she pointed out that her stance was in line with the advice of an independent planning inspector. The project has been viewed as a critical step towards addressing the island’s housing crisis and stimulating economic growth.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Skyline Robotics Unveils Ozmo: A Game-changer in Window Washing

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Luxury Home Trends: Comfort, Convenience, and Peace of Mind

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Rafah's Unlikely Refuge: A Zoo Amidst Ruins

By Salman Akhtar

Public Funds Misuse Suspected as Contractors Abandon Road Projects in Chimwemwe

By Nimrah Khatoon

Loony Dook: A Colorful Plunge into Charity Amidst Criticism and Challe ...
@BNN Newsroom · 33 mins
Loony Dook: A Colorful Plunge into Charity Amidst Criticism and Challe ...
heart comment 0
Netflix’s January 2024 Lineup: A Mix of Originals, Licensed Titles, and More

By Rizwan Shah

Netflix's January 2024 Lineup: A Mix of Originals, Licensed Titles, and More
Silicon Valley Under Fire: Intellectual Property and Privacy Lawsuits Loom Large

By Quadri Adejumo

Silicon Valley Under Fire: Intellectual Property and Privacy Lawsuits Loom Large
Anderson Cooper Lauded for Parenting Skills by Andy Cohen during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Anderson Cooper Lauded for Parenting Skills by Andy Cohen during CNN's New Year's Eve Broadcast
‘Too Hot to Handle’s’ Emily Miller and Cam Holmes Expecting a ‘Little Miracle’

By Wojciech Zylm

'Too Hot to Handle's' Emily Miller and Cam Holmes Expecting a 'Little Miracle'
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan Football Team Turns to Smelling Salts for Performance Boost
2 mins
Michigan Football Team Turns to Smelling Salts for Performance Boost
Putin Warns Against Attempts to Intimidate Russia Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
Putin Warns Against Attempts to Intimidate Russia Amid Rising Tensions
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
3 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
Putin's Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions
3 mins
Putin's Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions
NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested
3 mins
NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested
Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversary
4 mins
Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversary
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma
4 mins
The Unintended Consequences of the Employee Retention Tax Credit: A COVID-19 Dilemma
China-U.S. Relations at 45: A Pivotal Moment for Global Diplomacy
4 mins
China-U.S. Relations at 45: A Pivotal Moment for Global Diplomacy
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
5 mins
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
3 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
7 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
51 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app