£120 Million Development Project in St Helier Approved Amid Political Tension

Following a legal challenge, Jersey’s Infrastructure Minister has granted planning permission for a significant £120 million development project in St Helier. The project, led by developer Les Masurier, has been a source of political tension, with the decision to approve it coming in spite of previous opposition from the Assistant Environment Minister.

Les Sablons Development Approved

The development, known as the Les Sablons, will be a substantial addition to the island’s infrastructure. With 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and new dining options, it aims to not only alleviate the housing shortage on the island but also stimulate tourism and generate 150 jobs without burdening taxpayers.

Political Tension

The decision to approve the project wasn’t made without controversy. Deputy Tom Binet made the decision after being appointed by the Royal Court to reassess the Les Sablons application. This came after the Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Hilary Jeune, had previously blocked the plans—a decision that was later deemed ‘unlawful’ by the Royal Court.

Government Priorities and Independent Advice

Despite the controversy, Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore has openly supported the project. While this has drawn criticism from some quarters, Moore defended her position by stating that it was aligned with government priorities. Additionally, she pointed out that her stance was in line with the advice of an independent planning inspector. The project has been viewed as a critical step towards addressing the island’s housing crisis and stimulating economic growth.