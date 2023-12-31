£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey

In a significant move for Jersey’s urban and economic landscape, the Infrastructure Minister has greenlit a colossal £120 million development project in St Helier. The ambitious undertaking, known as the Les Sablons application, encompasses 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, along with an array of cafes and restaurants. The project’s approval, however, didn’t come without a fair share of political tension and controversy.

Alleviating Housing Shortages and Boosting Tourism

The Les Sablons application aims to address multiple challenges currently facing Jersey. It is expected to substantially alleviate the housing shortage on the island, enhance tourism, and generate 150 job opportunities, all without burdening taxpayers. The plans for the development project promise to breathe new life into St Helier’s city center, nestled between Broad Street and Commercial Street, and bolster the Jersey economy.

The Road to Approval

The project’s approval came after a successful legal challenge, with the Royal Court ruling that the Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Hilary Jeune, had acted unlawfully in previously blocking the project. The Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, revisited the plans, aligning with the recommendations of an independent planning inspector and giving the final nod to the project.

Political Tensions and Controversy

The approval of the Les Sablons application triggered political tension within Jersey’s government. Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, expressed disappointment over the initial veto, voicing support for the development as it aligned with government priorities. Her stance drew criticism from some quarters, notably from former Environment Minister John Young, who denounced her comments as ‘deplorable’. Despite the controversy, the development project is set to proceed, promising to transform the urban landscape of St Helier.