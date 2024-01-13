en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

100 Days of Unprecedented Agony in Middle East Conflict

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
100 Days of Unprecedented Agony in Middle East Conflict

The Middle East conflict, a protracted and harrowing war between Israel and Hamas, has reached its grim 100-day milestone. This crisis, marked by unprecedented agony, escalated from a surprise attack by Hamas on a music festival, farming communities, and army outposts in southern Israel. This marked Israel’s worst single loss of civilian lives, with approximately 1,200 people killed and about 250 abducted. The indelible mark of October 7, the day of the attack, has been etched deep into the national memory of Israel.

The Enduring Tragedy of Hostages

The plight of the families of the 130 hostages still held by Hamas remains a palpable wound in the Israeli consciousness. Public reminders and vigils persist, keeping the issue alive and the pain fresh. Meanwhile, Israel’s military offensive in Gaza relentlessly pursues its aim: to eliminate Hamas. This campaign has been characterized by a barrage of rockets, artillery, and missiles, resulting in extensive Palestinian casualties and suffering.

Gaza: A City in Ruins

The conflict’s toll on Gaza is staggering. More than 23,000 Palestinians, approximately 1% of Gaza’s population, are dead. Nearly all of its 2.3 million inhabitants have been displaced. Gaza City and its surrounding areas have been reduced to rubble, leaving many residents in fear that they will never return to their neighborhoods or find them inhabitable. In southern Gaza, rescuers tirelessly search for survivors among the destruction, and tent camps have been erected on any available land.

Starvation Amid the Siege

The siege has also precipitated a starvation crisis. One in four people in Gaza suffers from food shortages. Yet, despite the devastation, the war persists. Israeli soldiers continue to target Hamas tunnels, and Hamas retaliates by firing rockets into Israel. Israeli officials indicate that their offensive will continue through 2024, signaling a prolonged period of conflict and humanitarian crisis.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 mins ago
Ħamrun Milk Factory's Journey to Becoming a Green Oasis
In a world increasingly feeling the effects of climate change, Malta’s commitment to creating more green spaces has been reaffirmed with its plan to convert the Ħamrun milk factory site into a public garden. Promised ahead of the 2022 general election, the Environment Minister Miriam Dalli championed this transformation, which is still in progress, contingent
Ħamrun Milk Factory's Journey to Becoming a Green Oasis
Red Sea Conflict and Its Impact on Global Trade: A Tale of Resilience Amid Chaos
1 hour ago
Red Sea Conflict and Its Impact on Global Trade: A Tale of Resilience Amid Chaos
Daniel Pitino Shelter Marks 30th Anniversary with Stand Up for Families Comedy Show
2 hours ago
Daniel Pitino Shelter Marks 30th Anniversary with Stand Up for Families Comedy Show
Kimberley Chen Exposes K-Pop's Beauty Standards: A Tale of Intrusion and Control
13 mins ago
Kimberley Chen Exposes K-Pop's Beauty Standards: A Tale of Intrusion and Control
Palestinian Crisis: The Environmental Impact of Cutting Trees for Firewood
21 mins ago
Palestinian Crisis: The Environmental Impact of Cutting Trees for Firewood
Impending Strike Threatens Ghana's Higher Education Sector
35 mins ago
Impending Strike Threatens Ghana's Higher Education Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
24 seconds
ANC Navigates Tumultuous Waters Amidst Political Rally and Upcoming Elections
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
1 min
Thrilling Second Stage of Women's Tour Down Under Sets Stage for Decisive Climbs
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
2 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary: Surge in Attendees Leads to Opening of Stadium Gates
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
4 mins
NFL Playoff Predictions: Thrills, Chills, and Unforeseen Twists
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
4 mins
Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa's Genocide Accusation
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
4 mins
ANC to Showcase Support for Palestine at Its 112th Anniversary Event
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
4 mins
Emma Navarro Clinches Maiden WTA Title at Hobart International
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
5 mins
ZIFA Normalisation Committee Closing in on New Coach Selection
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
5 mins
Oversized St. Julian's Structure Faces Sanctioning Despite Revoked Permit
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app