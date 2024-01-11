en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

BMW Group India Records Highest-Ever Annual Sales in 2023; Plans for Expansion in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
BMW Group India Records Highest-Ever Annual Sales in 2023; Plans for Expansion in 2024

BMW Group India celebrated a landmark year in 2023, with its highest-ever annual sales. The company sold 14,172 units, a remarkable 18% increase from the previous year. The luxury car segment was pivotal to this success, boasting an 88% year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, the motorcycle division, BMW Motorrad, also reached new heights with a record 8,768 units sold, marking a 20% growth.

Impressive Growth Across All Brands

BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad, the three brands under BMW Group India, all posted record-breaking sales in 2023. The company’s electric vehicles, particularly the BMW iX, led the surge in sales, experiencing a three-fold growth. The iX emerged as the best-selling luxury electric vehicle in India, reinforcing BMW’s leadership in the electric luxury car segment for the second consecutive year. The BMW 7 Series also performed exceptionally well, securing the Premium Car Award 2024.

Plans for Future Expansion

In light of the company’s success, President Vikram Pahwa announced ambitious plans to launch 19 new vehicles in 2024. This comes despite the ongoing logistical challenges faced by the global automobile industry. BMW’s SUVs, which made up 54% of the annual sales volume, are expected to play a significant role, with the new X1 being the highest-selling SUV.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the impressive growth, Pahwa highlighted the need for stable and consistent government policies, particularly regarding electric mobility. He stressed that the Indian automobile industry is still developing and has lower vehicle penetration compared to more mature markets. He called for a rationalization of the duty structure to encourage the adoption and localization of new technologies. While BMW India currently sells only one plug-in hybrid car, it remains open to introducing more, should the tax situation change.

BMW Group India’s success in 2023, despite global supply chain disruptions, demonstrates the company’s adaptability and resilience. With its focus on luxury and electric vehicles, BMW is well-positioned to drive the future of mobility in India.

0
Automotive Business India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
15 mins ago
Emraan Hashmi Buys Luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge; Discusses Relationship with Salman Khan
Indian actor Emraan Hashmi, famed for his roles in blockbusters such as ‘Zeher’, ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Gangster’, ‘Jannat’, and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, has made a splash in the news for his recent acquisition of a luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge. This coveted vehicle carries a hefty price tag of approximately 12.25
Emraan Hashmi Buys Luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge; Discusses Relationship with Salman Khan
2024 X Corp Vehicle Explosion Raises Safety Concerns
43 mins ago
2024 X Corp Vehicle Explosion Raises Safety Concerns
The Autonomous Vehicle Industry: Progress and Challenges Unveiled at CES 2024
2 hours ago
The Autonomous Vehicle Industry: Progress and Challenges Unveiled at CES 2024
Stellantis (STLA) Stock Rises: A Promising Candidate for Quality Investing
33 mins ago
Stellantis (STLA) Stock Rises: A Promising Candidate for Quality Investing
Price Hike for Honda City 1.5L Petrol-Manual: Impact and Analysis
35 mins ago
Price Hike for Honda City 1.5L Petrol-Manual: Impact and Analysis
AI-driven Innovation Transforms Fleet Management: A Case Study of CerebrumX and HD Fleet
37 mins ago
AI-driven Innovation Transforms Fleet Management: A Case Study of CerebrumX and HD Fleet
Latest Headlines
World News
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
2 mins
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
7 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
8 mins
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
15 mins
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
18 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
19 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
20 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
20 mins
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app